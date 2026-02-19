There is a specific genre of coffee drinker you can find on pretty much any college campus you’re at: the iced coffee loyalist. You know, the “it’s 30 degrees and I’m still ordering cold brew” student, who feels like ordering hot coffee would be a betrayal to their identity, even if it means having a freezing-cold hand for 30 minutes or more. Yes, for some of us, it really is that serious — iced coffee isn’t seasonal; it’s a part of our personality.

But in the winter, the freezing weather can cause your sipping hand to feel literally numb before you can even savor your first sip. And while switching to hot coffee would technically solve the issue, it also feels like surrender. Luckily, there is a solution for this conundrum: Dunkin’ has decided to reward that year-round iced bevy commitment by offering a special glove to keep your hand warm when you’re holding a cold drink! And, even better: The company is giving these gloves away for free! On Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time, coffee lovers nationwide have the chance to get a limited-edition Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Glove with the purchase of any iced beverage, while supplies last at participating locations. That way, you can sip in style, all while protecting your hand from the bitter cold.

The glove is in Dunkin’s signature pink colorway, with the Dunkin’ logo featured prominently along the top. This wearable design is dramatic in the best way and, honestly, can feel like a badge of honor for Team Iced. Sure, you could just ask for a cardboard sleeve to get some insulation, but isn’t it fun to go all-out and be in on the bit?

The best part of this deal is that you don’t have to change your coffee order. Whether you’re loyal to Dunkin’s Iced Vanilla or Caramel Latte, Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, or even a fruity Refresher, you’re eligible to score this freebie — purchasing any Dunkin’ iced drink will grant you the glove while supplies last.

Look, Dunkin’s glove won’t solve your problems — it’s still going to be cold out for a while (depending where you live), and of course, you’re still going to have to go to your dreaded 8 a.m. and study for midterms. But hey, at least it’ll keep your hand warm while you remain loyal to that iced coffee!