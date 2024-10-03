The month of October is all about counting down to Halloween. (Honestly, it’s what September is about, too, but once the calendar flips, then it’s really go-time.) Going to pumpkin patches, shopping for costumes, and dancing to “Monster Mash” are all classic Halloween-related festivities to partake in. But if you’re a foodie, there’s another must-do item to add to your checklist: trying out the new Dunkin’ Donuts 2024 Halloween menu items. Sure, “America runs on Dunkin’” year-round, but the brand’s Halloween-specific menu items are sure to make your Dunkin’ run even more exciting this fall.

For more than 10 years, Dunkin’ has released Halloween-themed drinks donuts for October, from the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato to the Dunk-o-Lantern donut (which is shaped and frosted like a jack-o-lantern — how cute!) to the Boston Scream donut. And once again this year, when Dunkin’ Donuts was asked “trick or treat,” Dunkin’ went full-on treat.

Dunkin’ Donuts began rolling out its limited-edition spooky sweets for 2024 on Oct. 1 in Boston (not far from where Dunkin’ is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts). But fret not! These goodies will be available nationwide by Oct. 16 and will run until the end of the month.

Dunkin’s Halloween 2024 menu has something for everyone: the classics with just a few festive tweaks, a new ube-flavored drink, and even a tracksuit! (Because, well, why not?)

Here’s everything Dunkin’ has to offer on its 2024 Halloween menu:

Potion Macchiato

Dunkin’ is dropping a Potion Macchiato, an espresso drink mixed with flavors of ube and marshmallow, that can be made hot or iced (which is great, because even if it’s 50 degrees outside, I somehow need a drink that’s colder than that).

Spider Specialty Donut

Dunkin’s returning spooky donut, the Spider Specialty Donut, may taste the same as it did last year, but it will be looking a little different this time around, with a purple makeover as opposed to its traditional orange frosting. With this sweet spidery treat, plus the plum hue of the new macchiato, it appears purple was just the vibe over at Dunkin’ HQ this year.

50-Count Munchkin Bucket

Speaking of purple, how about a purple bucket filled with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins? Prepare to be the coolest house on the block as you hand out donut holes instead of candy — or you could eat the Munchkins yourself and use the bucket to do some trick-or-treating of your own!

Classic Donuts, With A Halloween Twist

For those who love the classics, Dunkin’ is keeping its strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla frosted donuts as yummy as always, but with a small sprinkle update: Instead of the traditional rainbow sprinkles, Dunkin’ is topping all three donuts with chocolate and orange sprinkles for some extra Halloween spirit.

Dunkin’ Halloween Merch

It’s more than just food and drinks on the menu this Halloween. Dunkin’ brought back its fan-favorite tracksuits, as seen in the brand’s 2024 Super Bowl ad. Oh, and there’s also a six-foot-tall inflatable Spider Speciality Donut for all of your decorating needs. Because who doesn’t need a six-foot-tall inflatable Spider Specialty Donut?