If there’s one thing better than starting the day with a Dunkin’ coffee, it’s getting one for free! Dunkin’ is celebrating a major milestone with a special giveaway, offering customers one million free coffees on Dec. 1, aka Giving Tuesday. Whether you’re a regular iced coffee drinker or someone who stops by for the occasional morning pick-me-up, this is a deal worth marking on your calendar.

The giveaway is part of Dunkin’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of its Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, an independent charitable foundation supported by the company. To thank the customers who have helped support its mission over the last two decades, Dunkin’ is giving back with one million free coffees for Dunkin’ rewards members.

So, how can you get your hands on one? Dunkin’ will reveal a special promotional code on the evening of Nov. 30. Rewards members can use the code through the Dunkin’ app on Dec. 1 to claim their free coffee. The offer is available while supplies last, so be sure to keep an eye out on Dunkin’s social media channels for more details.

If you’re not already a rewards member, you can sign up for free either online or by downloading the Dunkin’ app. After you enroll, you can earn points on qualifying purchases, pick up rewards, and be the first to hear about new promotions. If you’re ordering in-store, make sure to scan your Dunkin’ Rewards ID before paying so you earn your points.

This isn’t the first time Dunkin’ has treated its customers to a million free coffees, either. Last year, the company celebrated April Fools’ Day by giving rewards members the chance to claim one of one million coffees.

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But while last year’s giveaway was about the unexpected surprises of April Fools’, this year’s promotion is a lot more heartfelt. The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded more than $80 million in grants to charities that help kids and families during difficult times. In 2026, it is set to give out more than $10 million in total grant funding to 400 nonprofits across the country.

Over the years, Dunkin’ customers have helped fuel the Foundation’s work through everyday purchases. From participating in Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day to purchasing special Dunkin’ x BARK merchandise or making donations during annual giving campaigns, customers have found plenty of ways to support the cause.

Now, Dunkin’ is turning the tables and giving customers something in return. So, if you’ve been an avid Dunkin’ coffee drinker over the years, make sure to have your rewards app ready on Nov. 30. After all, you earned a free drink.