April Fools’ Day is all about spreading a laugh (or a groan) through harmless pranks: switching the Raisin Bran for Lucky Charms, perhaps wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume to surprise your roommate, all that jazz. But at the end of the day, April Fools is also just a day… and a Tuesday, at that. Who has the time for tomfoolery? If you’re already sick of all the tricks and just want a treat, Dunkin’ has you covered.

Well, for those simply going about their April 1, Dunkin’ is here to offer a reprieve from the hijinks with a limited-time deal: Dunkin’ will be giving away one million free hot coffees, iced coffees, or cold brews of any size to Dunkin’ Rewards members. (But only one per customer — that way, more people get to experience this April Fool’s promotion.) All you have to do is enter the code “ThisIsNotAJoke” in the Dunkin’ app on April 1 and hope you’re one of the first lucky million to do so. The reward will be valid until April 8, so even if you don’t have a coffee run in the cards for you on April 1, you can still snag the reward and redeem it at another time later in the week.

If you’re not a Dunkin’ Rewards member yet, you still have time to become one so you can grab this deal. This way, not only will you be eligible to claim a free coffee this April Fools’ Day, but also, you can gain points for more free treats down the line. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about missing out on future offers and deals. Simply go to the Dunkin’ Rewards registration page and sign up to join. All you have to do is give your first and last name, your email, phone number, zip code (for local promos), and your birthday. Then, create your password and you’re all set and ready to claim this year’s April Fools’ goodies. You just might even want to set an alarm for early in the morning to guarantee that one-in-a-million chance.

I know this deal seems too good to be true. Many brands play April Fools’ jokes on their customers on April 1, so you might be wondering: Can I even trust Dunkin’? Is this just another prank? After all, Dunkin’ is a known joker, with the company even changing its name to “DONUTS’” for April Fools’ Day 2024. But this year’s promo is entirely serious, so have no fear!