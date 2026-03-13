If you’ve scrolled through Dunkin’s Instagram feed lately and thought something looked…a little bananas, you’re not imagining it. The coffee chain’s social media has suddenly filled up with banana-themed posts, bright yellow aesthetics, and hints that something new is on the way.

The playful takeover isn’t entirely out of character for Dunkin’, which has leaned into buzzy online moments and fan-focused promotions in recent months. Dunkin’s protein beverage line and Megan Thee Stallion collab gained a lot of traction this past January. One thing is certain — Dunkin’s limited-time menu items and social media teases always get fans talking.

So what’s actually going on this time around? Dunkin’ is celebrating its new Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte with a collection of banana-inspired items that fans can wear, carry, and show off on coffee runs. Here’s what fans need to know about the unexpected drop and how to get their hands on it.

On March 13 at 10 a.m. EST, the Dunkin’ Banana Land Collection dropped on the Dunkin’ Runs on Merch site. The apparel starts with a bang — a $48 banana suit, perfect for Dunkin’s most dedicated fans who aren’t afraid to commit to the bit.

But the bananas don’t stop there! Dunkin released accessories in this merch drop to complete your yellow fits. Grab your $48 Bluetooth banana phone, $70 banana hammock, and $48 banana speedo before it’s too late.

There’s also a “Haters Come in Bunches” apparel collection that’s included within Dunkin’s larger banana-themed merch drop, featuring items including a $48 hoodie, $30 t-shirt, $42 sweatpants, $22 snapback hat, and $48 tote bag that all sport the collection’s catchphrase.

Just when you thought there can’t possibly be more bananas, Dunkin’s on-the-go banana items complete the collection. The $22 banana water bottle and $25 wrist purse can fit perfectly in the $20 banana mini tote. There is also a $30 banana phone stand to snag. So, if you’re going bananas over Dunkin’s banana merch collection, you’ll want to shop it while supplies last!