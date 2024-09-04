Love Island fans, get ready, because a bombshell just dropped and it features some familiar faces who are going to spice up your breakfast game this fall: Dunkin’ has announced a bangin’ partnership with cast members from the hit show Love Island USA.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Dunkin posted an Instagram video featuring Love Island USA Season 6 cast members Leah Kateb, Miguel Harachi, JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Serena Page, and Kordell Beckham with the caption “a hot new bombshell just dropped @ Dunkin’.”

With the new offer, customers can now enjoy a limited-time deal that includes a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, crispy hash browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee — all just for $6! Talk about a deal that is delicious, affordable, and ultimately convenient if you need a quick bite before that dreaded early morning lecture.

So, how does Love Island play into all this? Well, not only did Dunkin’ team up with the Love Island USA stars for the ad to promote Dunkin’s $6 meal deal, but Dunkin’ is *also* releasing Love Island USA themed merch to go with it. By visiting shopdunkin.com or the link posted on the Dunkin’ Instagram Story on Sept. 4, fans can check out the apparel from the “Cute Lil Hash Browns Collection.”

In the collection, you have a choice of two T-shirts. The first one is called the “Cute Lil Hash Brown Tee” with that exact phrase on the T-shirt. The second T-shirt is called “Got THE Text Tee,” which features the two hashtags mentioned during the Instagram video, “#MissStealYourMealDeal” and “#CuteLilHashBrowns” inside text message bubbles. Both T-shirts are white and cost $24 each.

Fans are clearly excited about this collab, as there are comments on the IG video that are definitely enthusiastic about the offerings from Dunkin’ and Love Island. One user wrote under the post, “Marketing team eats again 🥰”. Another user said, “The collab we didn’t know we needed 🤭🥰🩷.”

College students can expect a lot from Dunkin’ this fall, as the mega chain has a lineup of announcements and deals, from the $6 meal deal to the classic, seasonally offered Pumpkin Spice Latte and the new Dunkalatte.

“This fall, we want to bring our guests the joy of their favorite pumpkin flavors and some delightful surprises,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Marketing at Dunkin’ in a press release about the meal deal. “From the hearty $6 Meal Deal to our new Dunkalatte, we’ve put together a lineup that not only celebrates the best of the season but delivers exceptional value with offerings you can only find at Dunkin’.”