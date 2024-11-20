With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the holiday season is now in full swing. Gift guides are popping up on TikTok, advent calendars are on the shelves, and when my radio alarm goes off every morning, Mariah sings directly into my ears. And TBH, I’m not at all mad about it.

I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready for the holidays this year. In fact, to me, the best part of the holidays is right now, when everything is just getting started and the anticipation is kicking into high gear. And you know what makes it all the better? Dunkin’s holiday 2024 menu. I love a seasonal menu, and this year’s Dunkin’ holiday menu has both old favorites and some exciting new surprises.

Starting with the returning faves: Dunkin’s new holiday menu includes the revival of the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Cookie Butter Donuts. This goodie has been around for three years now, but never gets old. Another returning menu item is the holiday classic Peppermint Mocha and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes. Yum!

But just because traditions are a cornerstone of the holiday season, it doesn’t mean that there’s no room for some new stuff. So, let’s get into the new holiday menu options, as well as some other products and deals to get excited about.

Holiday Cookie Signature Latte

The Holiday Cookie Signature Latte is the pièce de résistance of Dunkin’s new menu, IMO. This bev is made with whole milk and has the flavors of almonds and buttery shortbread cookies. With some whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cookie crumble to top it off, I can’t wait to try this one.

Almond Croissant

As a barista, I might be facing criminal charges for the amount of almond croissants I eat at work. So naturally, I am thrilled about Dunkin’s almond croissant. Just thinking about the flaky pastry, almond paste filling, and slivered almonds on top, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I wish I were at work right now!

Hash Brown Brisket Scramble

This breakfast item is also new to the menu. Inspired by Dunkin’s popular loaded hash browns from 2023, this breakfast item has hash browns, shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and is topped with cheddar queso. This sounds like something I would order from a sit-down restaurant, and I will def be trying it on one of my early morning study dates with the library.

White Hazelnut Bark Coffee

Iced or hot, this is a play on Dunkin’s original coffee recipe, with notes of white chocolate and toasted hazelnut. It’s all blended with cream to create the ultimate simple and cozy coffee.

Holiday Merch

Dunkin’ has also released a whole new line of holiday-themed merchandise inspired by its limited-edition holiday packaging. This includes socks, beanies, pajamas, a mini donut tote bag, and the Dunkin’ bling cup from the brand’s 2024 Super Bowl LVIII ad.

Free Donut Wednesdays

This isn’t a new concept for Dunkin’, but I think a freebie deserves its own shout-out: Dunkin’ is bringing back free donut Wednesdays this holiday season! In case you don’t know what that is, from Nov. 6 until Christmas Day, you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of a drink. The only catch is that you have to be a member of the brand’s rewards club — but that’s worth it so long as you can get that sweet treat on Wednesdays! A free donut could honestly be what keeps me from dropping out during exam season before the holidays.