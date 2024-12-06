Exam season is (finally) wrapping up, and the semester is coming to a close. While on one hand that means preparing to go home for the holidays and planning to catch up with all your high school besties, which is exciting. But on the other hand, it can still feel pretty dreary in that final push to the end of the semester. I don’t know about you, but this has felt like an especially long term for me, and I’m really looking forward to relaxing and celebrating the start of the winter break. But before that, I’m *also* excited to trade in my papers and discussion boards for some holiday parties with my college pals.

College theme parties are a rite of passage and a big part of life on campus — and holiday theme parties are especially fun this time of year. But it can be hard to come up with a theme idea you actually like. Plus, if you’ve got the finals burnout like me, you probably don’t want to be using your brain too much in these last few weeks of the semester. So, here’s a list of 16 holiday theme party ideas for your next college shindig. Hopefully you’ll find some inspiration, or at the very least, find yourself in the holiday spirit.

Après Ski

In case you didn’t know, après ski is a French term translating to “after ski,” which is what people call the party that happens after people hit the slopes. This could be a super fun theme since it includes fun music, comfort food, and cute, wintry drinks. An après ski party would require themed outfits as well: Think moon boots, legging sets, fur hats and gloves, and more flashy looks.

Hallmark Holiday Movies

Hallmark movies are a holiday staple for my friends and me. They have some pretty obvious clichés that would make for great costumes — whether that’s a big city girl home for the holidays or a hot and grumpy man who owns the town bakery, there are lots of characters to choose from. This is also pretty easy since most people will already own everything they need to recreate these looks.

Ugly Sweater Party

This is an old favorite, but still a great theme idea. This party could also include a competition: ugliest sweater wins. Get creative!

Winter Wonderland

This theme works for both outfits and decor: silver, snowflakes, and all things white. Think of the Instagrams.

North Pole

A North Pole themed party is all about reindeer, elves, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It could also be fun to set up some Elf on the Shelf pranks for this theme.

Holiday PJs

A pajama party is a classic for a reason. Get out your best slumber party gear, but make it holiday themed!

Winter Cocktails

It would be super fun for people to dress up like their favourite winter cocktails, then bring all the ingredients to make them. Also, if each person made their cocktail, you could do a tasting and have a winning cocktail!

Love, Actually

I would argue that Love, Actually is *the* best holiday movie, and even if you disagree, you at least have to admit it’d make a great party theme. Dress up like your favorite (or least-favorite) character from the film, and host a screening. Grab those cardigans and Joni Mitchell CDs, people!

Sugar Plum Fairies

Ever since Hailey Bieber posted her iconic tutorial on TikTok, I’ve been thinking about Sugar Plum Fairy makeup — and since then, I’ve realized how great this look would be for a full party theme! With gumdrops and edible glitter cocktails, plus Bieber’s iconic look of course, this is a sparkly night waiting to happen.

Gatsby Christmas

A 1920s The Great Gatsby holiday party may be too bougie for some, but I know there are some college girlies out there who would love to attend something like this. All you need for this is some martinis, a fancy dress code, and some jazz in the background.

Little Women

If you’re looking for a more whimsical and historical themed party, consider dressing up like you’re in Little Women. This is also a great excuse to dress in a nightgown and carry a candlestick. IYKYK.

July During Christmas

If you’re the kind of person who’s already sick of the holiday cheer, then maybe a date-flipped Christmas in July party is right for you, with barbeque food, bikinis, umbrellas in piña coladas, and more summer fun.

Whoville

@scarlettohair The making of my personal Whoville party look 🥰 this hair took me on quite the journey but we got there in the end! Dress is @Selkie Curlers @Cozy Curlers Lips @ColourPop Cosmetics ultra matte in “melonade” ♬ beautiful jazz piano in Autumn, 7 minutes(871493) – ricca

Now this is what I call iconic. Dress up like those Whos down in Whoville, and carve some roast beast. Some colorful tights and skirts, plus high pigtails are all you need.

Anything But Christmas

Here’s another good theme for the holiday haters out there. Tell your guests that there can be no holiday cheer: Wear a bathing suit, your Halloween costume, or anything else, so long as it isn’t Christmas-related.

Flannel

I think this speaks for itself: Flannel or nothing.

Merry and Bright

All you need for this theme is lots and lots of lights all over your house. This is also another great excuse to wear sparkly outfits and drink sparkly drinks. How fun!