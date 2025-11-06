Halloween may be over, and you might still be reeling from a wild Halloweekend (I mean, how perfect was it that Halloween fell on a Friday?) — but that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to your next party. So, hang up that costume and lay out your favorite outfit and that one pair of shoes you can actually stand in for over two hours. After all, isn’t a party just another excuse to dress up and look cute with your besties?

For the hosts of the friend group (or, even higher stakes, the sorority social chairs), you already know that a theme can make or break a party. Decades parties, wig parties, ugly sweater parties, and so many more — they’re all classics for a good reason. This time, however, maybe it’s the perfect opportunity to try out something a little… well, sexier.

It’s totally understandable to feel a bit apprehensive of leaning into the more spicy side of things, but think about it this way: a dirty party theme is a quick way to break the ice with all of your guests and create a super memorable night. So, whether you’re planning a birthday party, a house or apartment party for any occasion, or a Greek life mixer, consider getting a bit risqué with any of these dirty party and mixer themes (without getting in trouble, of course).

Dirty Disco

The ‘70s was a decade of discovery, counter-culture, and sexual liberation. Get a disco ball, throw on some classic ‘70s hits, and dance the night away in a skin-tight jumpsuit. Grr, baby!

The Classic ABC

“ABC,” aka “Anything But Clothes” is pretty self-explanatory. You can wear whatever you are comfortable in, as long as it’s not actually clothes. A towel, a trash bag, body paint — it’s your choice.

Strip Move Night

You know that one drinking game where you take a drink every time a character does or says XYZ thing in a movie? Well, you can still do that, but this time, maybe you pop a button or two and slowly lose a few layers during the night.

Seven Deadly Sins

We’ve all got a favorite vice. Pick your poison and dress as one of the Seven Deadly Sins (greed, lust, gluttony, wrath, pride, sloth, or envy) to embrace the night’s depravity properly.

Boudoir Bash

Go full elegance with velvet drapes, candles, plush pillows, and luxurious loungewear. This can be a low-key event, or you could go full burlesque.

Glow-In-The-Dark

Turn off the lights and purchase some glow-in-the-dark body paint. Paint yourself beforehand or ask that super-cute person you’ve had your eye on to help you out (so smooth).

Sexy Circus

During Halloween, clowns are scary. Now, though, clowns can be hot. Decorate the halls with streamers, stripes, and any of your leftover Halloween decorations to create the most desirable circus for you and all of your clown buddies.

Pajamas & Pillows

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ pajama party? Spice it up with your sexiest pair of pajamas (or lingerie, no one is stopping you!) and comically large pillows for the best, and hottest, pillow fight ever.

Filthy Rich

Craving a taste of the high life? Pick between old and new money and lean into a bit of debauchery.

The Naughty List

Yes, Christmas is still a little way’s away, but if you’ve been naughty year-round, you probably already know your place on the list. Dress as an elf or a reindeer and sip on some spiked cocoa and cider for whatever the inverse of “holiday cheer” is.

Toga

Here’s another classic: the toga party. Time to go Greek with a makeshift toga (you could use a sheet or a towel; it’s all about what you have on hand) and just a toga.

Night Swimming

Listen, it’s cold, but some pools are heated! Wear your favorite swimsuit and spend the night swimming — safely! (Don’t forget, skinny-dipping is an option…)