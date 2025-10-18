12 Halloween Costumes Using Lingerie To Spice Your Look Up With This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The leaves are finally changing color, and you know what that means: spooky season is officially upon us. Along with pumpkin spice, knit sweaters, and cozy movie nights comes the best part of October: Halloween (and some fun costumes using lingerie). For college girls everywhere, Halloween is the one weekend where chaos and creativity collide. As soon as the calendar flips to October, procrastinating schoolwork to scroll for Halloween costume ideas basically becomes a campus-wide tradition.

Whether you’re hitting the bars, going to a frat party, headed to a themed pregame, or just having a scary movie marathon, the right costume can make the night. After all, we all know the point of Halloween is to take amazing pictures for our social media feeds. And, let’s be real, by now, the classic cat ears, angel wings, and devil horns have had their moment. The key to elevating your costume? Lingerie.

From lacy corsets to bodysuits, lingerie-inspired costumes can strike that perfect balance between sexy and fun. A corset can easily transform you into a pirate or princess. A black lace look paired with some fake blood can make you look like you belong on The Vampire Diaries. A white slip dress can make you the sexiest ghost in the room. Needless to say, the options are endless, and there’s more where those came from.

Whether you’re aiming for a flirty or funny look, these lingerie-based Halloween costumes will help give you the confidence you deserve this year (plus, you may already have these pieces in your closet). Here are 12 Halloween looks that prove lingerie isn’t just for the bedroom — it’s for crafting an unforgettable costume, too.

You are certainly in for a treat this spooky season with these lingerie-inspired looks.