Thanksgiving is almost here. For some, that means the home stretch before winter break; for others, it’s a welcome reprieve from the stress of classes, exams, and whatever sickness seems to be going around at all times. For those who celebrate, it means one thing has probably been taking up all the space in your brain that should be reserved for studying. That, of course, is the food. Whether you and your friends are planning a Friendsgiving on campus or you are traveling back home to hang with the fam, a good plate of food is the reason for the season — or for any season, really.

Now, everyone has their Thanksgiving favorites they’ve been waiting for all year. Maybe it’s the turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, or something a bit different and special to your crew. But most people agree on one thing: You have to end the night with a sweet treat. And with this, Crumbl Cookies has you covered.

When you think of Crumbl, you probably think of those pink boxes of soft, icing-topped cookies. But Crumbl knows how to do a little bit of everything (we all remember where we were when the first Crumbl cake dropped), and this Thanksgiving is no different. Crumbl’s Thanksgiving 2026 menu — aka its menu for Nov. 23 to 27— features a combo of six delicious cookies and pies (yes, pies), ready for any Thanksgiving celebration.

The menu features some iconic seasonal flavors, like the Cornbread Cookie and the Caramel Pumpkin Cake Cookie, as well as the Crumbl crowd-pleaser Strawberry Cake Cookie. And what’s a Crumbl box without a Chocolate Chip Cookie and a Pink Sugar Cookie? As for the pies, there are the Biscoff Pie and the Cookies and Cream Pie, because what could be better than a cookie and a pie? And don’t forget about the decadent Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie, which has actual Reese’s. See? There’s something for everyone! The cookies and pies will be available in mini and full size to make sure everyone gets a taste.

If you’re in charge of dessert this Thanksgiving, you can order delivery or catering from Crumbl and get your sweet treats delivered straight to your door — or you can go into your local shop and pick them up. But keep in mind that Crumbl stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, so remember to plan ahead and pre-order!