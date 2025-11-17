Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and for those who celebrate, there are a handful of great things to look forward to every year. For starters, whether you spend your Thanksgiving back home with family or on campus with friends, being surrounded by the people you love is the best part of this holiday. But the cherry on top of Thanksgiving every year is, of course, the food.

For me, it will always be the desserts I look forward to most, and one of my favorite sources of sweet treats in general will always be Crumbl. (Seriously, looking at the weekly Crumbl menu is a highlight of my week, every week.) And, lucky for us sweet treat fanatics, Crumbl has announced its Thanksgiving 2025 menu, just in time for this special holiday. So, here is everything to know about the Crumble Thanksgiving 2025 menu, including when you can get it and what deliciously themed treats you can expect to get. (Spoiler: I hope you like pie!)

Crumbl’s Thanksgiving 2025 menu will be available from Nov. 23 to 27, and it encompasses seven different flavored pies — yes, pies. The pies will be available in two different sizes, the small 2-inch or a larger 5-inch option, for those who want something shareable. “There’s something special about pie that brings people together,” Jason McGowan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Crumbl, said in a statement. “It’s nostalgic, it’s comforting and it always disappears first. We’re excited to share a taste of that tradition, the Crumbl way.”

As for what pies you’ll be getting, there are the quintessential Thanksgiving flavors like Pumpkin Cream Pie, Raspberry Pie, and French Silk Pie, as well as the classic Crumbl cookie-themed pies like Brookie Pie and Cookies and Cream Pie. And finally there is the Biscoff Pie, which uses Biscoff cookie deliciousness to make its filling, and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, which is a delicious collab between Oreo and Reese’s.

If you want to bring these Crumbl desserts to your own Thanksgiving celebration, you can pre-order on the Crumbl app and have them delivered right to your door. (Pre-ordering works well if you’re planning on bringing them to Thanksgiving dinner, since stores will be closed Thanksgiving day.) The pies will also be available in store, so you can get them if the craving strikes!