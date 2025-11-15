Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and whether you are celebrating with family or friends, it is such a fun time of year to spend with your loved ones and celebrate. Of course, you also can’t forget one of the most iconic parts of Thanksgiving: the food and bevs!

Thanksgiving dinner is one of the meals I look forward to most during the year. From the stuffing to the mac and cheese, the meal truly does have it all, and even the leftovers are delicious. But as wonderful as this meal is, it takes so much prep work and planning to fully pull it off, and we are starting to reach the point in the month where everyone is deciding which dish they want to bring and how they want to contribute to the meal.

If you’re anything like me, you may not possess the skills in the kitchen to really prepare the meal the way you like. I’m not much of a chef, but I still want to contribute and help my family out, so instead of bringing a dish, I have made myself in charge of drinks! (IMO, they’re just as important as the food anyway.)

Even though wine is a staple of Thanksgiving dinner, not everyone wants to (or can!) drink alcohol during this holiday. Luckily, there are so many other fun mocktails and drinks that really enhance that holiday fall vibe! So, here are 12 non-alcoholic Thanksgiving drink recipes to try out for this fall.

Thanksgiving Punch Mocktail

5 minute punch mocktail…perfect for Thanksgiving or Christmas! 1 cup pear nectar or juice 2 cups apple cider ½ cup lemon juice 2 cups non-alcoholic sparkling wine or ginger ale 2 cups sliced fruit of your choice – I used a mix of orange, blood orange, apple and pear ½ cup cranberries Rosemary to garnish Add your sliced fruit to a pitcher or punch bowl. Pour in the pear juice/nectar, apple cider and lemon juice. Stir gently. Add the ginger ale or non alcoholic sparkling wine. Stir gently, then add the cranberries.

Ingredients:

1 cup pear nectar or juice

2 cups apple cider

½ cup lemon juice

2 cups non-alcoholic sparkling wine or ginger ale

2 cups sliced fruit of your choice

½ cup cranberries

Rosemary to garnish

White Sangria Mocktail

An easy spiced apple non-alcoholic Sangria to get you through November 🫶🏻 This simple spiced non-alcoholic white sangria can be made in advance and is the perfect balance of crisp alcohol-free white wine (or alternative), sweet apple and tart lemon, then infused with fruit and spices. Ingredients 1 bottle non-alcoholic white wine or 3.5 cups white grape juice 1 cup apple cider 1/4 cup lemon juice 1 sliced apple 1 sliced blood (or regular) orange 3 cinnamon sticks 2 star anise Maple syrup (optional) Top with a little ginger beer/ale or sparkling water for a sparkling sangria (optional) Place white wine (or grape juice), apple cider, lemon juice, apple, blood orange, cinnamon sticks and star anise in a pitcher, stir, then place int he fridge for at least an hour. Just before you're ready to serve, taste the Sangria. If you prefer it a little sweeter, add a tablespoon of maple syrup, stir, then taste again. Repeat until it's just the way you like it! Serve with some extra fruit and top with your choice of sparkling beverage if you wish.

Ingredients:

1 bottle non-alcoholic white wine or 3.5 cups white grape juice

1 cup apple cider

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 sliced apple

1 sliced blood (or regular) orange

3 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

Maple syrup (optional)

(Optional) top with a little ginger beer or sparkling water for a sparkling sangria

Cranberry Punch

Ingredients:

1 (2-liter) bottle Sprite Zero

8 cups lemonade

4 cups cranberry juice

4 cups orange juice

1 cup fresh cranberries

1 orange sliced

Caramel Apple Cider Mocktail

Recipe Below!! Carmel Apple Cider Mocktail 1 gallon apple cider (128 ounces) 1 cup carmel syrup 2 liters ginger ale 1 tsp pumpkin spice 2-3 green and red apples (Thinly cubed) Cinnamon sticks Cranberries (optional) Cranberry Fruit Punch! Cranberry juice: 2 cups Orange Juice: 1 cup Pinapple Juice: 1 cup Ginger Ale: 2 cups for bubbliness Fresh Cranberries: for garnish and added flavor Orange Slices: for garnish

Ingredients:

1 gallon apple cider (128 ounces)

1 cup caramel syrup

2 liters ginger ale

1 tsp pumpkin spice

2-3 green and red apples (thinly cubed)

Cinnamon sticks

(Optional) cranberries

Cranberry Ginger Mocktail

Cranberry Ginger Mocktail ♥️ Perfect for Thanksgiving! Make it as sweet and as tart as you'd like. Serves 2 Ingredients: Juice of 1 lime 2 Tbsp light agave syrup 1/2 cup cranberry juice 1/4 cup orange juice 8 oz light ginger beer (I used Q Light Ginger Beer) Sparkling water to taste Fresh cranberries and orange slices for garnish Directions: 1. Split the first 5 ingredients between two glasses and stir well. Add a small handful of ice to each glass. 2. Top each drink with as much sparkling water as you'd like. More sparkling water dilutes the sweetness, tartness and gingery-ness of the drink. 3. Add a few cranberries and an orange slice to each drink as a garnish. Cheers!

Ingredients:

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp light agave syrup

1/2 cup cranberry juice

1/4 cup orange juice

8 oz light ginger beer

Sparkling water to taste

Fresh cranberries and orange slices for garnish

Pomegranate Mocktail

Fall Pomegranate Mocktail 🍁 Ingredients: * 1 cup pomegranate juice * 1/2 cup apple cider * 1/4 cup fresh orange juice * 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste) * A sprinkle of ground cinnamon * Sparkling water or club soda * Fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish * Ice cubes Instructions: In a pitcher or large glass, combine the pomegranate juice, apple cider, fresh orange juice, honey or maple syrup, and ground cinnamon.. Stir well until the sweetener is fully dissolved. Fill serving glasses with ice cubes. Pour the pomegranate mixture over the ice in each glass, filling them about two-thirds full. Top off each glass with sparkling water or club soda to your desired level of fizziness. Gently stir to combine. Garnish your Fall Pomegranate Mocktail with fresh pomegranate seeds and a slice of orange. Serve immediately and enjoy your refreshing and flavorful fall-inspired mocktail!

Ingredients:

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/2 cup apple cider

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)

A sprinkle of ground cinnamon

Sparkling water or club soda

Fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish

Spiced Apple Cinnamon Mocktail

Apple Cinnamon Spiced Mocktail Serves 2 Ingredients 1 lime 6 oz apple cider 1/2 tsp cinnamon 1/4 tsp nutmeg 4 oz apple kombucha (I like Synergy or Health-Ade brands) Apple slices and cinnamon sticks, for garnish Instructions 1. In a cup or jar, mix the lime juice, apple cider, cinnamon, and nutmeg. 2. Divide into two glasses with ice. Pour the kombucha into each glass. 3. Top with apple slices and mix with cinnamon sticks. OMG guys this one was love at first sip. it is so good. as always, it's refined sugar free and made with healthy, real food ingredients. plus it's functional with anti-inflammatory and probiotic ingredients! a true win/win/win. it's healthy, keep-coming-back-for-more, autumn in a cup.

Ingredients:

1 lime

6 oz apple cider

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

4 oz apple kombucha

Apple slices and cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Pomegranate Spritz Mocktail

Let's make a pomegranate spritz mocktail! Ingredients • 2 oz pomegranate juice • 2 oz fresh orange juice • 1/2 oz honey • 1 oz gin alternative • top @Q Mixers Club Soda • Garnish: pomegranate arils + thyme + orange slice

Ingredients:

2 oz pomegranate juice

2 oz fresh orange juice

1/2 oz honey

1 oz gin alternative

Top with club soda

Garnish: pomegranate arils, thyme, and orange slice

Cherry Mocktail

Ingredients:

Recess Mood Black Cherry

1⁄2 cup frozen cherries, thawed

2 thyme sprigs, leaves picked

1⁄2 teaspoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Earl Grey Cider

BATCH EARL'S CIDER 👇🍂 Ingredients – 2 cups spiced apple cider – 2 cups strong earl grey tea – 1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice – 2 oz maple syrup – 2 dashes of bitters – apple slices – orange slices – cinnamon stick – star anise for garnish Method Combine all ingredients and stir. Add ice to serve cold, or heat up over a stove to serve warm! garnish with star anise (or cinnamon stick).

Ingredients:

2 cups spiced apple cider

2 cups strong earl grey tea

1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice

2 oz maple syrup

2 dashes of bitters

apple slices

orange slices

cinnamon stick

Maple Cinnamon Mule

Recipe for this cozy mocktail 👉🏻 Ingredients: 1 tbsp sugar-free maple syrup 1 tbsp lemon juice concentrate Dash of cinnamon ½ can zero sugar ginger beer ¼ cup brewed black tea Ice Garnish: mint, lemon wedge, or cinnamon stick Directions: Fill a glass or copper mug with ice. Add maple syrup, lime juice, cinnamon, brewed tea, and lemonade. Top with half a can of zero-sugar ginger beer. Stir gently to combine. Garnish, sip, and savor. 🙂‍↕️ I have an entire guide of mocktails as an extra resource inside my Fall Fit in 4 program! 🍹 Want to see what meals are included in the Fall Fit in 4 program?? You can check out my fall preview at the link in my bi0! 💌 These mocktails recipes aren't just delicious — they're part of a bigger shift I've been working on 🤭 Let's just say… they'll play a big role in something brand new I'm sharing soon 👀

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sugar-free maple syrup

1 tbsp lemon juice concentrate

Dash of cinnamon

½ can ginger beer

¼ cup brewed black tea

Mint, lemon wedge, or cinnamon stick for garnish

Cranberry Lemon Fizz

