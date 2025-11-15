Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and whether you are celebrating with family or friends, it is such a fun time of year to spend with your loved ones and celebrate. Of course, you also can’t forget one of the most iconic parts of Thanksgiving: the food and bevs!
Thanksgiving dinner is one of the meals I look forward to most during the year. From the stuffing to the mac and cheese, the meal truly does have it all, and even the leftovers are delicious. But as wonderful as this meal is, it takes so much prep work and planning to fully pull it off, and we are starting to reach the point in the month where everyone is deciding which dish they want to bring and how they want to contribute to the meal.
If you’re anything like me, you may not possess the skills in the kitchen to really prepare the meal the way you like. I’m not much of a chef, but I still want to contribute and help my family out, so instead of bringing a dish, I have made myself in charge of drinks! (IMO, they’re just as important as the food anyway.)
Even though wine is a staple of Thanksgiving dinner, not everyone wants to (or can!) drink alcohol during this holiday. Luckily, there are so many other fun mocktails and drinks that really enhance that holiday fall vibe! So, here are 12 non-alcoholic Thanksgiving drink recipes to try out for this fall.
Thanksgiving Punch Mocktail
Ingredients:
1 cup pear nectar or juice
2 cups apple cider
½ cup lemon juice
2 cups non-alcoholic sparkling wine or ginger ale
2 cups sliced fruit of your choice
½ cup cranberries
Rosemary to garnish
White Sangria Mocktail
Ingredients:
1 bottle non-alcoholic white wine or 3.5 cups white grape juice
1 cup apple cider
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 sliced apple
1 sliced blood (or regular) orange
3 cinnamon sticks
2 star anise
Maple syrup (optional)
(Optional) top with a little ginger beer or sparkling water for a sparkling sangria
Cranberry Punch
Ingredients:
1 (2-liter) bottle Sprite Zero
8 cups lemonade
4 cups cranberry juice
4 cups orange juice
1 cup fresh cranberries
1 orange sliced
Caramel Apple Cider Mocktail
Ingredients:
1 gallon apple cider (128 ounces)
1 cup caramel syrup
2 liters ginger ale
1 tsp pumpkin spice
2-3 green and red apples (thinly cubed)
Cinnamon sticks
(Optional) cranberries
Cranberry Ginger Mocktail
Ingredients:
Juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp light agave syrup
1/2 cup cranberry juice
1/4 cup orange juice
8 oz light ginger beer
Sparkling water to taste
Fresh cranberries and orange slices for garnish
Pomegranate Mocktail
Ingredients:
1 cup pomegranate juice
1/2 cup apple cider
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)
A sprinkle of ground cinnamon
Sparkling water or club soda
Fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish
Spiced Apple Cinnamon Mocktail
Ingredients:
1 lime
6 oz apple cider
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp nutmeg
4 oz apple kombucha
Apple slices and cinnamon sticks, for garnish
Pomegranate Spritz Mocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz pomegranate juice
2 oz fresh orange juice
1/2 oz honey
1 oz gin alternative
Top with club soda
Garnish: pomegranate arils, thyme, and orange slice
Maia is a National Writer on the Lifestyle beat, and especially enjoys to write about politics, national news, and sorority rush! She is a third year student at UCLA, and is double majoring in English and Biology. When she's not writing, you can find her curled up with a good book, snowboarding, or at a coffee shop!
