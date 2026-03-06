Folks, Crumbl has done it again. Just like its cookie lineups for Valentine’s Day and Thanksgiving, the brand is back with another themed menu, but this time it’s all about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re like me, you know that checking Crumbl’s lineup of the week is practically part of your routine at this point. The second the new menu drops, I’m already trying to decide which cookie is worth the trip. Sometimes the menu is simple, sometimes it’s chaotic — but you have to admit, it’s always intriguing. And, of course, Crumbl’s St. Patrick’s Day 2026 cookie menu is no different.

Crumbl is getting into the St. Paddy’s spirit with a festive lineup of seasonal flavors and fan-favorites that will officially run from March 15 to 21. Leading the St. Patrick’s Day lineup is the St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie, which fully leans into the holiday theme. The cookie starts with a fluffy cake batter base and is topped with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of green sprinkles. If you’re someone who always goes for funfetti or birthday-cake flavored desserts, this one will probably be your easiest pick of the week.

Here’s what else is in the rotating lineup: The Key Lime Pie Cookie turns the iconic dessert into cookie form with a pie-inspired graham cracker cookie crust, layered with tangy lime filling, and topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime wedge. If you’re a fan of cereal and ever wished it could be turned into a cookie, then the Cereal Milk Cookie is the way to go, with it being a soft sugar cookie brushed with a milky glaze and topped with crunchy, fruity cereal pieces. Crumbl is also introducing two collaboration flavors inspired by Lucky Charms and Andes Mints, adding a little extra fun to the lineup with another cereal-inspired cookie and the classic chocolate and mint combo.

Alongside the seasonal cookies, several Crumbl classics are also returning for St. Paddy’s week, including the Pink Sugar Cookie, the Cookies & Cream Cookie, the Brownie Batter Cookie, and the Snickerdoodle Cookie.

And the cookies aren’t the only thing getting a lucky twist: Crumbl is bringing back its festive drinks, too. In addition to the themed cookie lineup, Crumbl is also introducing two limited-time St. Paddy’s Day dirty sodas. The Lucky Shamrock features Dr. Pepper, frosted mint, dark chocolate, heavy cream, and green sprinkles, while the Over the Rainbow features Sprite, orange, raspberry, lemon, and rainbow candy.

Whether you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends or just looking for an excuse to try something new from the weekly menu, this lineup brings a mix of festive treats and childhood favorites.