Here Are The Trader Joe’s Products College Students Swear By

Why does Trader Joe’s feel like a cult? Not in the scary kind of way; more so in the “people will defend their favorite snack like it’s a family heirloom” kind of way. Most college students know the Trader Joe’s spiral: You walk in planning to grab one thing, maybe a pack of cheese sticks or some frozen rice, and suddenly you’ve blacked out and your cart is stacked with frozen meals, five different kinds of chips, and a drink that looks like it was invented by a mad scientist. Grocery shopping shouldn’t feel this dramatic, but Trader Joe’s somehow makes it the most chaotic part of my week. (And you know what? I’m here for it.)

As a Virginia Tech student, it’s even more intense for me because the closest Trader Joe’s is two hours away. Two. Hours. That means I can’t just casually swing by after class. Nope, for me, it’s basically a road trip. That’s why, whenever I go home for breaks, my very first stop before heading back to campus is Trader Joe’s. My family already knows not to bother making plans that day, because I’m dedicating a full hour to wandering the aisles like it’s Disney World. I’m stocking up on chili lime chips (aka the love of my life), Cookies & Crème Pretzel Slims (which disappear in my house in less than 24 hours), and at least three random frozen things TikTok convinced me I need.

And honestly, the chaos is part of the fun. By the time I drag my bags back to Blacksburg, it feels like I’ve smuggled treasure across state lines. But not everything in Trader Joe’s is worth the hype. (Sorry, I’ll say it: Not all the seasonal pumpkin things eat.) So, I asked students to share their holy grail Trader Joe’s products that make their trips worthwhile.

Julia, 21: “I like Trader Joe’s for their variety.”

“When I go to Trader Joe’s, I’m usually looking for something unique. For me, it’s normally the Trader Joe’s version of Takis. I tend to find items that aren’t sold in other grocery stores. Since there isn’t a store nearby where I go to school, I always try to stock up on new things I want to try or items I already know I like.”

Brysen, 20: “I can’t live without a sweet treat.”

“My favorite things from Trader Joe’s are the sparkling pomegranate juice and the brookie. I’m really picky about what kind of brownies I like, so I was hesitant to try the brookie at first, but now I crave it at random times. Every time my friend goes back home, I make them grab some for me. Honestly, I probably have more drinks in my fridge than food, but I can’t resist anything sweet from TJ’s.”

Alessia, 21: “It’s affordable and [has] lots of unique options.”

“I like the uniqueness of the options because some of the items they have you can’t find anywhere else. My favorites are the crunchy chili oil, frozen butter chicken, frozen potatoes, chili lime tortilla chips, and herbs and spices popcorn. The frozen meals taste so good, like genuinely so good, not like frozen food at all. It’s good for college students because everything is priced very reasonably, and it offers all of the basics as well, so you can do your whole grocery shopping at TJ’s.”

Austin, 21: “You could definitely say I’m a Trader Joe’s fiend.”

“I shop at Trader Joe’s because it’s relatively affordable, tastes great, and everything is usually quick to make. For the last two years, I basically lived off Trader Joe’s food that I would bring from home whenever I could visit. I have a giant surplus of Trader Joe’s grocery bags that I use at every store I go to. You could definitely say I’m a Trader Joe’s fiend. There are plenty of different frozen dishes they offer, and I almost try something new every time I shop there. I highly recommend their orange chicken for its affordability (it’s $5.99, I believe) and versatility. It’s quick, easy, and you can add whatever veggies and rice you want! It’s awesome.”

Noah, 21: “I love having something already made in my fridge.”

“I love cooking for my friends, and the Secco Peach Bellini from Trader Joe’s is such a simple drink to offer when they come over, especially when I make breakfast. It’s also really good for the game nights I host.”

Gen, 22: “Trader Joe’s is super convenient and reliable.”

“I feel like every time I am in the store and I get something new, I know I will love it. The frozen foods are always my go-to for trying new items. My favorites are the orange chicken, frozen fried rice, and dumplings. They also have a wonderful flower selection, and I truly love that the workers there are so friendly and helpful.”