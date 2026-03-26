A Timestamped Record Of My Post-Spring Break Spiral Amid Airport Delays

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I started college, I’ve always dreamed of a spring break that was packed full of traveling and exploring cities that I’ve seen on TV and social media. That’s why, this year, traveling to New York City for spring break was a dream come true for me. Over the course of three exhilarating yet exhausting days spent with my boyfriend in the Big Apple, we logged over 60,000 steps each as we immersed ourselves in the vibrant energy of the city. Between wandering through iconic bookstores like The Strand and PillowCat Books to exploring Rockefeller Center and even visiting Taylor Swift’s former residence on Cornelia Street, every moment spent in the city reminded me of why my plan to move to the city after graduation feels so right.

However, as our trip came to an end, it also took an unexpected turn. A tragic plane crash at LaGuardia Airport the night before our flight home left the airport closed until the next day, with over 300 flights being canceled. This left me scared and deeply saddened, plus anxious about the classes and other responsibilities waiting for me back in Florida. Of course, this was on top of the distress caused by debilitating nationwide TSA delays due to the partial government shutdown, as well as the new presence of ICE at airports across the country, including LaGuardia. As we headed into our travel day, we were bracing ourselves for any number of challenges that could complicate our return. Here’s how it went for us.

9:15 A.M.: Wake Up & Panic

I startled awake to my boyfriend shaking me, already frustrated that he would dare wake me up before our 10 a.m. alarm. I squinted over at him, still trying to process reality when he broke the news: LaGuardia Airport was closed because of a plane crash that killed both pilots and injured over 60 people.

I immediately panicked. Today was supposed to be our day to fly back to Orlando. After doing some of my own research, I discovered the airport wouldn’t reopen until 2 p.m., and luckily, since our flight home wasn’t until 7:40 p.m., we still had time. I grabbed my phone from next to me and opened the Delta app, my heart racing as I checked the status of our flight. To my relief, it wasn’t canceled and was still on time.

But I couldn’t ignore how selfish it was to focus only on my own situation. My emotions were all over the place as I was both overwhelmed and stressed about what this meant for me, yet also consumed with concern over those impacted by the crash.

Still, I could feel my eyelids growing heavy again; I was exhausted from walking 25,000 steps the day before. So, I cuddled back into bed, hoping I would wake up to better news and the energy to find a solution.

9:45 A.M.: Figure Out a Game Plan

When I finally woke up again, I felt slightly more rested and ready to come up with a plan. My boyfriend was next to me, glued to his phone, scrolling through TikToks about the plane crash.

I checked the Delta app again just to make sure our flight was still on time. Despite our initial relief, we were both still worried about LaGuardia not opening back up and our flight being canceled later in the day. We jumped into action and started searching for alternative flights out of JFK or Newark back to Orlando. However, to our dismay, there were no same-day options available, with Wednesday — 3 days later — being the earliest we would be able to fly out. We scoured other airlines, but the only available seats came with a jaw-dropping price tag of at least an extra $500. Feeling defeated, we realized it would be best to stick with our original flight and cross our fingers for good luck.

10:00 A.M.: Get Ready

Even with all the anxiety about our flight, we refused to let it ruin our final day in New York. We still had so much to do! But honestly, I was running on empty, and so I pulled on my favorite comfy matching pink sweat set and decided to opt out of makeup — no point in wasting energy. Instead, I focused on packing up all my stuff for the trip back that I hoped would actually happen.

While I was getting ready, I was keeping my friends updated via text, warning them that we might not make it home that night. That’s when my friend Jacob texted with a surprising heads up: Today marked the first day that ICE agents were being deployed at 13 airports across the country, including LaGuardia. I turned to my boyfriend and asked if he’d heard about the new rollout; he nodded and admitted, “I’m scared.” My boyfriend is Hispanic, and sensing how anxiety-inducing the news felt, I didn’t press him for more. Instead, I let the conversation drift as I gave him space to process the information in his own way.

11:00 A.M.: Explore the City One Last Time

Despite our anxiety, we pushed through the nerves and made the most of our last day in the city. First, we slipped into a local bodega and grabbed a cheap bagel sandwich and a warm coffee to combat the 40-degree weather. From there, we wandered through SoHo as we hunted for photo booths and other small souvenirs to remind us of the trip. After a short walk, we hopped on the subway and rode to the New York Public Library, where we picked up some goodies from the bookstore inside.

Even as we explored, I kept the Delta app open on my phone, refreshing it every 30 minutes, always expecting a cancellation notice. By the time 2 p.m. hit and the news reported that LaGuardia was open again, our flight still showed as being on time, letting us enjoy our final hour exploring without the looming “what-if” — at least when it came to whether our flight would actually take off.

Original photo by Caitlyn Vasey

3:30 P.M.: Head to the Airport

We originally weren’t going to head to the airport until 4:30; however, we wanted plenty of time to get through TSA and to beat New York’s heavy rush-hour traffic. Since the airport was closed until 2, we weren’t sure whether security lines would be winding around the terminal or if the airport would be empty. We agreed that it was much safer to arrive early rather than risk missing the flight and being stuck until Wednesday for a flight back home.

4:15 P.M.: Arrive at Laguardia

Since I’m a Delta Priority member, we were able to bypass the long drop-off line and were dropped off directly at the Delta Priority lane. However, instead of heading straight into the less-than-five-minute Delta Priority security lane, I chose to stand with my boyfriend in the regular TSA line. We both let out a sigh of relief that the line didn’t snake around the terminal, but the screen still showed a wait time of over 30 minutes. With more than two hours left before boarding began, we weren’t panicking — but at an airport during these times, you can never be too lax.

4:30 P.M.: ICE Agent Spotting

The first 15 minutes in the TSA line felt normal, with people shuffling forward, TSA agents checking IDs, and the low-level murmur of announcements. We settled into the rhythm, and we each pulled out our phones as we scrolled through our social feeds and checked for any unexpected flight updates.

About 15 minutes in, though, something shifted. Right beside one of the TSA agents verifying IDs was a man in an ICE uniform standing watch. His “police” vest, khaki pants, and Nike shoes looked more like a movie-set costume than an actual uniform, but the ICE insignia was unmistakable. His presence was low-key; he pretty much blended into the background, yet it still added an unexpected heavy layer to the otherwise routine security check. My boyfriend and I exchanged a quick glance, I grabbed a picture of the ICE agent, and I internalized the realization that immigration enforcement can appear pretty much anywhere these days.

Courtesy of Caitlyn Vasey

There was a group of girls behind us who were making jokes about the situation. One of them mentioned how the last time she came across an ICE agent, she was asked about her citizenship. Despite the scary experience, it seems like she saw them more as a joke than something to take seriously, and while I agree — I mean, I can’t help but laugh at their “uniforms” and the fact that most of them were just standing there on their phones while TSA still did their jobs — it’s important to note the real harm they have caused, especially to the Hispanic community.

5:00 P.M.: Head To Our Gate

After about an hour in security, we finally made it to our gate. We joked about arriving three hours early for no reason, but with today’s slower security checks and the new ICE presence, the extra time we have is a blessing. We settled into the gate area, ready for the call to board.

7:00 P.M.: Time to Board

To our surprise, our flight was completely full. We both thought that no one would want to fly today, but apparently, we were wrong. Thankfully, boarding went smoothly, and so did takeoff. As the plane began its ascent, the skyline of New York emerged, and I began to miss the city we’d been dreaming of. And yet, after our day of constant anxiety, finally seeing those towering skyscrapers get smaller as we took off felt like a weight lifted off our shoulders. Our flight even landed early, and we both made sure to thank the pilot and flight attendants on our way out.

Original photo by Caitlyn Vasey

10:30 P.M.: Finally Home

When we entered my apartment, we felt relieved, grateful, and a little shocked that we made it home without any hiccups. Despite our trip to New York not ending the way we wanted it to, watching the Manhattan skyline recede from the plane felt different this time — less like a goodbye to the city and more like an exhale after everything our flight home had put us through. Sitting there, I couldn’t help but think about the thousands of other college students navigating delays, cancelled flights, and chaotic TSA lines when they’re just trying to get home from spring break. Now back in Orlando, trying to settle into a routine again, I’m exhausted but grateful as I carry not just a suitcase of souvenirs but also a new awareness of how unpredictable travel can be these days.