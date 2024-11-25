College Has Made Thanksgiving Stressful, But I’m Determined To Make It Special

During my childhood, Thanksgiving was filled with extended family, traditions, and a much-needed break. But now, as a junior in college, the holiday feels different. With every school year comes the mounting pressures of managing my schoolwork, extracurriculars, family responsibilities, and personal growth — and all of these realities of adulthood seem like they’ve replaced the childlike excitement and innocence of Thanksgiving.

Growing up, my family’s Thanksgivings were always held in New York — it was non-negotiable. The holiday break meant multiple days were spent in the city, with trips to places like Toys “R” Us and the American Girl doll store. There was nothing you could’ve done to get my cousins and I out of the city, aside from maybe bribing us with writing letters to Santa. Then, on Thanksgiving Day, we would all gather in my godmother’s house for the biggest Thanksgiving spread imaginable. Back then, the holiday was filled with excitement and innocence; the biggest worries 10-year-old me had were about whether my favorite pumpkin pie would be on the table and which Broadway musical would perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thanksgiving break wasn’t just a holiday to me, it was when I could be completely carefree.

But now that I’m in college, Thanksgiving feels so different. The holiday falls right before finals begin and the semester ends, meaning that now, I spend Thanksgiving break with my head in my business calc work, dreading my finals when I get back to campus. The holiday feels like a seesaw, a constant pull between being present with my family and needing to keep up with my academics.

But while I can’t get off the ride (at least not until I graduate), I have made a promise to myself to at least try to enjoy it a bit more. Rather than stressing about what once was, I am trying to focus on what could be. I want this upcoming Thanksgiving break to be more than just worrying about school; I want to use this holiday to regroup and appreciate the connections I’ve been missing while I’m away. In learning how to manage these new adult responsibilities, I want to take the time to acknowledge how far I’ve grown.

So, rather than run from my responsibilities, I am going to embrace them. Cooking, for example, was born out of necessity while living away from home, but it has also become a new hobby of mine — and there’s no better holiday to cook for than Thanksgiving. A new tradition of helping my mom create the family Thanksgiving menu has already begun, with both of us coming together to plan the dishes that will be on the table throughout the day. On Thanksgiving Day, my mom and stepdad practically live in the kitchen, and this year, I want to join them, creating new traditions by spending more time there together.

This time around, Thanksgiving will be less about “escaping” school pressures and more about living in the moment, making memories with family. With a mindset focused on growth and gratitude, I’m finding ways to embrace these new responsibilities and, in doing so, support my family as they support me. Embracing these traditions has deepened my appreciation for the holiday, offering a time to truly connect with my loved ones — something I am looking forward to doing at every age.