The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: How To Watch & What To Expect

Christmas is well on its way, but before I get too excited about the prospect of buying every new holiday-inspired item from Home Goods, I’m taking time to celebrate one of my other favorite holidays of the year: Thanksgiving. Growing up, I patiently waited for Halloween as I looked forward to celebrating the start of the holiday season with my grandmother’s beloved green beans. Thanksgiving holds a special place in my heart, and each year, the day starts the exact same way for me — by turning on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While I’ve never attended the iconic parade in New York City, my mom makes sure it’s playing on our television screen each Thanksgiving by the time we wake up. In today’s day and age, I don’t have cable and often struggle to find out where I can watch the parade. However, it’s actually not that hard to watch the annual event, and if you’re as excited as I am to watch this year’s broadcast, I’m about to dish all the details on where you can watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is available to watch on NBC. If you’re like me and don’t have cable, the parade will be streaming live on Peacock.

When does the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begin?

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin a live broadcast on Thursday, Nov.28 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The parade is set to run until 12 p.m. EST, making its total run time three and a half hours.

Who is performing at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Each Thanksgiving, it’s exciting to see which celebrities will be standing atop floats and performing. I never really know who will be gracing my TV screen each year, but this year I’m quite excited by the star-studded list of attendees.

Idina Menzel, Ariana Madix, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, and Dan + Shay are just some of the stars who’ll be performing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Hudson and Billy Porter will also be performing in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store on Nov. 28.

Also on the attendance list are Charli D’Amelio, Bisopp Briggs, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren, and Sebastián Yatra.

Of course, the parade will also showcase a slew of beloved New York City-based performers, including the Radio City Rockettes and the casts of Broadway shows like Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Outsiders.

As always, I’m excited to watch the performers and see what new balloons and floats are debuting at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.