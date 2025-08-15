12 College Dorm Safety Products That Are Must-Haves For Heading Back To Campus

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s back-to-school season, which means your dorm move-in date is right around the corner. When moving into your college dorm room, there are so many things on your checklist: securing the best bed in the room, meeting your roommates, making a chore schedule, and transforming your space. But of course, college dorm safety should be at the top of your list.

Campus crimes such as robbery, stalking, and assault sadly do happen. When you step on campus, learn about campus safety: what the emergency phone numbers are, where the emergency call buttons are, where the local precinct is located, and how to receive emergency alerts from your school.

Even though you are on a campus with security and safety resources, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and take precautions to ensure your safety — including inside your dorm room.

Feeling comfortable and safe in your dorm — where you’ll be living for the school year — is essential to a great college experience. Be sure to always lock your door and windows, and secure your valuable possessions. If you’re wondering what you can buy to feel safe in your dorm this year, here’s a list of some of the products you’ll need.

Remember that every school has a list of what you can and can’t bring into your dorm, so be mindful while purchasing and packing your safety products.

Vaultz Vaultz Locking Storage Chest ($55) If you’re bringing sensitive documents, a passport, medication, or other valuable possessions to campus, you should put them away in a safe. You can tuck your safe under your bed and access it with a key. See on Target

DormDoc DormDoc College First Aid Kit ($59) Accidents happen, so have your first aid kit on standby to address a minor injury quickly. See on Amazon

Nitecore Nitecore Tiki Keychain Flashlight ($20) Be prepared for any power outages in your building. Consider attaching a mini flashlight to your keychain or lanyard just in case you aren’t in your dorm when it happens. See on Amazon

Google Google Nest ($100) Keep an eye on your dorm while you’re in class, studying, or hanging out with friends. With a camera like the Google Nest, you can get alerts when someone is in your room. If you’re in a shared room or suite, make sure you check with your roommates first before getting a camera. See on Best Buy

Sabre Sabre Door Stop Alarm ($13) This type of door stopper is an added layer of security that will sound loudly whenever someone tries entering your room. See on Target

POM POM Pepper Spray Keychain ($33) Check your campus rules as well as the state and local laws regarding pepper spray. If it is permitted, put it on your keychain so it’s handy in your dorm and when you’re walking alone — especially at night. Safely test it out in an outdoor space away from others to ensure you know how to use it and that it works. Make sure you pay attention to the wind direction to avoid spraying yourself in the face. Always check your pepper spray expiration date, too, and replace it when needed. See on Amazon

She’s Birdie She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm ($30) Personal alarms can be attached to a lanyard or keychain, and when you pull the pin or press the button, it alerts people nearby that you are in danger. See on Amazon

Apple Apple Airtag ($24) Ensure you never lose track of your belongings by putting an Airtag on your lanyard with your student ID and keys. See on Amazon

Blue Coolers Blue Coolers Emergency Backpack Survival Kit ($40) In case you need to run out of your room, pack a go-bag with the essentials like non-perishable food, water, a portable charger, flashlight, toiletries, copies of your photo ID and personal documents, and a small first aid kit to ensure you are ready. See on Amazon

AmzBoom AmzBoom Fire Extinguisher ($22) Your residential hall will likely have fire extinguishers in the floor kitchen but, if you’d like to be extra prepared, bring a small fire extinguisher. Check with your school first if you can have one inside your dorm room or suite. See on Amazon

SecuCaptain SecuCaptain Emergency Fire Blanket ($17) If fire extinguishers are not allowed in your dorm, a fire blanket is good to have to put out small fires. See on Amazon