It’s hard to imagine the new semester starting with anything but excitement, but for students in Los Angeles, the start of the spring 2025 semester has been marked by devastation and uncertainty. With five wildfires tearing through the region, at the time of publication, over 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate, leaving behind homes, belongings, and any sense of normalcy at the beginning of the new year. The skies over LA, usually sunny and clear, are thick with smoke, and the air is heavy with the reality of just how quickly disaster can strike.

For college students everywhere, this disaster shouldn’t be just a headline — it should be a wake-up call. No matter where you go to school, natural disasters can happen. Whether you’re faced with wildfires, earthquakes, snowstorms, hurricanes, or anything else that could put you in harm’s way, being prepared can make all the difference. And while creating an emergency go-bag might not be the first thing on your to-do list this semester, it’s one of the smartest steps you can take to protect yourself when the unexpected happens.

Not sure where to begin? Don’t worry — this list can help you get started. From the basics like first aid supplies to items you might not think of, here are 10 must-have essentials for your emergency go-bag as a college student.

Important Documents and IDs

Create photo copies of your state ID, student card, insurance information, birth certificate, passport and any other essential documents in a waterproof pouch. These will come in handy if you need to prove your identity or access critical services during an emergency. You can create these copies at home or using your school’s library.

First Aid Kit

Accidents can happen at any time, and having a first aid kit on hand ensures you’re ready for anything, from minor cuts to more serious injuries. Look for a compact kit that includes essentials like bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, gauze, and tweezers.

Personal Hygiene Items

Staying clean and comfortable during an emergency is essential, and a hygiene kit can make all the difference. You can create your own kit tailored to your individual needs, including travel-sized toiletries like toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, soap, hand sanitizer, and any necessary menstrual products. You can also opt for a ready-made hygiene kit.

Non-Perishable Snacks

High-energy snacks like protein bars, trail mix, or canned goods (don’t forget a manual can opener!) will help keep you fueled in case you’re stuck for a while without access to food.

Face Masks

N95 masks or similar face coverings are a must-have item for protecting yourself from smoke, dust, or other harmful particles, especially during wildfires or other air quality hazards.

Pepper Spray

For personal safety, pepper spray is a small but powerful tool to carry in case you ever feel unsafe. Make sure you know how to use it properly; lots of campuses and community centers offer self-defense training that includes the proper use of pepper spray.

Small Tent

A small, lightweight tent can provide temporary shelter if you’re forced to evacuate and need a place to rest while exposed to the elements. It should be small enough to fit in your go-bag but can make a big difference in a crisis.

Sleeping Bag

Whether it’s for warmth or a makeshift bed, a sleeping bag will keep you comfortable and safe in an emergency. Look for one that’s compact and easy to carry.

Flashlight and Batteries

Power outages can happen at any time, so a reliable flashlight (and extra batteries) is essential for navigating the dark. A hand-crank flashlight is also a great option if batteries aren’t available.

Comfort Items

Emergencies can be overwhelming, so having a small comfort item — like a book, deck of cards, or even a stuffed animal — can help ease stress and provide a sense of normalcy in difficult situations, reminding you that you will get through this.