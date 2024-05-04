Why You Should Take Advantage of Office Hours

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring burnout is real, and it gets harder to resist the temptation to put things off as finals are fast approaching. WIth that said, it’s important to finish on a strong note, even if you’re a senior! Finals tend to account for the majority of a student’s grade at the end of the term, so going in with a proactive mindset to ensure you have the support you need in a class is something that will really be beneficial in the long-run. Whether you are already finding yourself being on top of everything in a class, it will give an opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with your professor in a setting that will not run the risk of being rushed or interrupted. It also will show your professor that you are taking your studies and the class seriously. Being a good student means being open to feedback and asking questions.

On the other hand, should you need some extra guidance or even an extension on an assignment, coming to a professor’s office hours is even more crucial, and will build a good rapport between yourself and your professor if you are actively showing that you are trying. Most feedback will be much more detailed and helpful in person, rather than by e-mail or online on Canvas. It will give both pirates an opportunity to have that dialogue in real time on what needs improving, and what is going well.

On the University of California, Irvine website, it states that a study by Kuh et al. (2008) found that students who met with their professors outside of class were more likely to receive higher grades and persist to graduation.

Some professors have office hours in person, others have office hours virtually, while most offer some combination of the two – some professors have much more limited office hours compared to others, but that should not prevent students from reaching out, even if it is by e-mail to arrange a few minutes to talk.

Overall, no matter how confident you are in your work this semester, be sure to give your professors some love (particularly those who have made a positive impact in your studies here at SF State), and make use of the office hours that come with the increasing cost of tuition. Plus, it makes them feel appreciated, too – a win-win!

