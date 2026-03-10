Have you ever heard someone say they want to be with someone who’s tatted up like a Chipotle bag? If you haven’t, that’s OK; it’s a reference you might need 400+ hours of screen time to understand. The TLDR is: Thanks to the doodle-style artwork all over Chipotle’s iconic brown takeout bags, people online have long compared the scribbled designs on the packaging to heavily tattooed sleeves — in a very complimentary way.

In June 2025, Chipotle decided to finally lean into the meme when the brand launched its first-ever Friday the 13th tattoo BOGO deal, encouraging fans to show up to Chipotle and show off their tattoos in exchange for a buy-one-get-one free entrée. People showed up to restaurants in droves, showing employees not only real tattoos, but also temporary tattoos and even Sharpie drawings, just to score a free burrito.

Now, the promotion is officially coming back. On Friday, March 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. local time, Chipotle will once again offer a “flash” BOGO entrée deal for fans who are “tatted like a Chipotle bag.” Customers can unlock the in-restaurant offer by showing any tattoo at participating locations. It can be permanent, temporary, or even something you drew on yourself right before walking in. Basically, if you’ve got something that resembles a tattoo, it counts. The promotion will be available at participating Chipotle restaurants across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany, but only during that one-hour window.

This year, the brand is also adding a celebrity collab to the mix. Chipotle partnered with hip-hop artist Swae Lee, who wrote the song “Sunflower,” with Post Malone for the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He is also a part of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, who fans can thank for some of the most iconic 2015-2016 era songs like “No Flex Zone” and “Black Beatles.” Lee co-created an exclusive sheet of flash tattoo designs for the promo; fans will be able to score the Swae Lee x Chipotle flash tattoo designs at a special pop-up event only at the Midtown Miami Chipotle location on Friday, March 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. EST.

Miami was definitely the right choice for this special part of the promotion, seeing as it’s home to Swae Lee and is also considered one of the most tattooed cities in the U.S. The brand is also rolling with the 2016 throwback trend to promote the campaign by releasing content reminiscent of viral anthems and social media trends from the era (fingers crossed they bring back the mannequin challenge). More info about this will be revealed on Chipotle’s Instagram on March 11.

The collaboration couldn’t have come at a more perfect time for Swae Lee as he gets ready for his next music release. Swae Lee announced his debut solo LP, SAME DIFFERENCE, to drop on April 3. He is also expected to perform tracks from this album at Coachella both Saturdays.

So, whether you already have tattoos or you’re planning to draw something on your arm with a pen five minutes before heading to Chipotle, this Friday the 13th might be the perfect excuse to grab a friend and take advantage of the deal while it lasts.