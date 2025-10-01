23 ChatGPT Prompts For Getting Your Life Together, From Real College Students

These days, there’s no shortage of ideas for using artificial intelligence as a Gen Zer. Many college students are using generative AI to create study guides and improve their essays. Content creators use tools to help them with video ideas and captions. But what about ideas for simply just… living? If you’re on the hunt for some ways to use AI that’ll help you get your life together as a college student, you’re certainly not alone. Luckily, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is already on top of it.

In September, OpenAI launched 100 Chats for College Students, a collection of ChatGPT prompts created by Gen Zers, for Gen Zers. The project tapped into insights from ChatGPT Lab — which is essentially a focus group of real-life college students formed in order to make the ChatGPT experience better and more effective — in order to determine some of the most practical and impactful ways students use ChatGPT. The result is a webpage full of prompts you can use for school, work, and more. If you see a chat you like and want to use, you can click on it, and the chat will populate in a new ChatGPT window so you can tailor the prompt to your exact needs, and then start chatting!

But, TBH, a list of 100 chats is… a lot to sort through. So, if you’re specifically looking for ways to optimize, streamline, or just overall improve your day-to-day, here are some of the best ChatGPT prompts for getting your life together.

Career

Based on what you already know about me, what should I do for my career? Make a comprehensive assessment of my strengths and passions and come up with potential career paths I might flourish in. Be as specific as possible and create a table. – Rachel C., Northeastern University

I need some help thinking through how what I’m studying relates to my career goals. Can we have an open discussion about my thoughts? Feel free to provide your input as we go along. Talk to me like a friend offering advice! – Aditi A., Carnegie Mellon University

Ask me 10 questions about what I enjoy, excel at, or find meaningful. Then suggest five domains where my strengths might lie. – Nolan W., Claremont McKenna College

Based on what you know about me, give me an honest breakdown of what skills I’m missing. – Charles P., University of Washington

Based on what you know about me, list any technical or soft skills that I should add to my resume. – Grant G., Claremont McKenna College

I am about to interview for [role] at [company]. Can you create a list of questions that I’m likely to be asked? – Anish D., Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Wellness

Analyze this [workout]. What’s going well, and what’s missing? – Natalia V., Stanford University

I have uploaded my dining hall menus. Create a meal plan for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that focuses on [food preferences and restrictions]. – Praja T., University of Pennsylvania

What are some recipes I can make in a dorm room with [available equipment]? – Willow M., University of Texas

I’m going to brain dump what’s on my mind. Can you help me organize my thoughts? – Maggie W., Princeton University

I have 10 minutes before my next meeting. Suggest some breathing exercises or physical stretches to improve my concentration and reduce stress without breaking a sweat. – Arik K., George Washington University

Habits & Scheduling

I have a [list of schedule requirements]. Can you create a realistic weekly schedule for me that includes downtime? – Sarayu R., University of Georgia

What are micro-habits I can try to cultivate to support [your goal]? – Jackson L., Vanderbilt University

Based on what you know about me, what do you think are my true goals in life? What am I doing that I can deprioritize? – Rakshan P., University of California San Diego

Social Life

I want some fun icebreakers for [audience and context]. Help me come up with something playful. – Carmen I., Stanford University

What would be a good gift for [person] who loves [interests]? I have a budget of [$]. – Aarnav V., Dartmouth College

I need to have a conversation with [relationship or role] about [topic]. How should I approach it? – Ashley C., Minerva University

Travel