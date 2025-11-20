When thinking of Thanksgiving, you probably imagine spending the entire day cooking or traveling, all leading up to having a large spread of food across the table when dinner rolls around. This traditional Thanksgiving scenario might be the norm for many, but for a lot of people, that might not be the reality of how their Thanksgiving is actually spent. Some people choose not to cook for themselves on Thanksgiving for different reasons — whether you’re not able to travel to be with loved ones on the holiday, or cooking just isn’t your thing — but regardless, everyone deserves a nice meal on this food-focused holiday.

That’s where eating out comes in. This is a viable option for people who still want to have something special to eat on Thanksgiving, even if it isn’t at home. Amid some chains deciding to close their doors for the holiday this year, lots of chain restaurants are actually open on Thanksgiving, which is a blessing for those who, whatever the circumstances are, want to dine out that day.

So, if you want to go out for lunch or dinner on Thanksgiving Day — which falls on Thursday, Nov. 27, in case you didn’t know — or you want to stop at the drive-thru for a quick snack while traveling on the way to a relative’s house earlier in the day, here are some chains that will have you covered.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open on Thanksgiving Day starting at 11 a.m. The chain offers takeaway heat-and-serve feasts that serve eight to 10 or family dinners that serve four to six. Pickup is between Nov. 22 to Nov. 30 with a 24-hour notice being required. Meals can be served within 72 hours of pickup.

IHOP

If you want breakfast before you hit the road for a day of traveling, you can stop at IHOP. According to the company’s website, IHOP’s general holiday hours for Thanksgiving Day coincide with what its regular hours are, which is 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., local time. The website does say hours may vary depending on location, so it is best to call your local IHOP to verify the hours that day.

Waffle House

Are you team waffle over team pancake? If so, you can visit Waffle House on Thanksgiving to get one — or any other menu item, since the restaurant will be open.

Denny’s

Denny’s has your back, as it not only will be open, but it is bringing back a turkey bundle for Thanksgiving. Customers can pre-order the holiday turkey bundle starting on Friday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. ET.

Applebee’s

Most Applebee’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours may vary by location and some may close early, but according to the company’s holiday hours, it should generally be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

STK Steakhouse

If you want steak on Thanksgiving, STK steakhouse will be open, offering special Thanksgiving menu items for customers to enjoy. There is also the takeout menu option where you can bring your favorite foods and gourmet dishes home with you to enjoy.

Wendy’s

According to USA Today, Wendy’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours vary by location, so customers should check in with their specific location regarding holiday hours.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day with hours varying by location, just in case you want a Big Mac or McNugget meal before Thanksgiving dinner.

Whataburger

Looking for a good burger? Whataburger will be open on Thanksgiving Day to help you satisfy that craving.

Burger King

Speaking of burgers, Burger King locations will be open, but the company has noted that holiday hours vary by location, so be sure to call up your local BK to confirm when it is open.