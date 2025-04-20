Easter is almost here, and for some, that day is going to mean being at home and celebrating with family, likely with a big holiday meal. For others, that may mean traveling, hanging out in your dorm, or making your way back to campus as your spring break ends and you gear up for finals. Point being, April 20, 2025, can and will look different for everyone.

Depending on your plans for the day, if you aren’t having a traditional celebration for the holiday (or any celebration at all, for that matter), you may need a quick and affordable food option, whether that’s a morning coffee run, or picking up a burger or pizza for dinner. This is where places like fast food chains could come in handy if you want something last-minute that isn’t costly. However, the holiday can change what’s available, as some establishments may be closing in observance and to allow the employees to be with their loved ones.

No need to worry though, while it’s a given that certain chains like Chick-fil-A will definitely be closed (since Easter always falls on Sunday), there will still be some other companies that will stay open on Easter. Here is a list of 20 fast food chains that will be open; just keep in mind that for some of these chains, only select locations are open and hours of operation may vary, so be sure to confirm with your specific location ahead of time to ensure they will indeed be open.

McDonald’s

If you want to stop at the spot with the golden arches, most McDonald’s locations will be open on Easter.

Starbucks

Need a quick dose of caffeine or a morning cake pop? With some stores open, you might be able to stop at Starbucks. It depends on the location, so call beforehand and see if your local store is open and if there are any reduced hours.

Dunkin’

If you want coffee and are team Dunkin’, then you can run over to Dunkin’, as most locations will be open on Easter.

Wendy’s

Most Wendy’s locations will be open on Easter, the company confirmed to USA Today. However, hours vary by location, so make sure to contact your specific store.

Cracker Barrel

The company confirmed to USA Today that Cracker Barrel will in fact be open on its regular hours on Easter, which are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will be open its regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Applebee’s

If you’re looking to eat good in the neighborhood, select locations of Applebees will be open, although hours can be reduced, the company told USA Today. With Applebee’s restaurants being independently owned, it’s best to check with your local restaurant for its exact hours.

IHOP

Want to stop by for breakfast in the morning with your family or have breakfast for dinner? If you are craving a stack of pancakes or some bacon and eggs, IHOP restaurants will be open, but hours will vary by location.

Buffalo Wild Wings

According to Reader’s Digest, BWW will be open on Easter Sunday for both dine-in and takeout options.

Boston Market

Not able to cook Easter dinner? Don’t worry, Boston Market has your back. Not only is the establishment going to be open on Easter, but the chain posted on its Instagram that you can get your Easter spread at Boston Market. According to its website, the holiday menu includes hot and ready-to-serve buffets or individually plated meals.

Burger King

According to Reader’s Digest, Burger King is usually open on Easter, but most locations are privately owned, so that means they can be closed or have reduced hours. So if you’re looking to have a Whopper on Easter, be sure to check in with your local store and check before visiting.

Chili’s

In the mood for Tex-Mex? Stop by Chili’s as they will be open on Easter Sunday.

Dairy Queen

If you want a Blizzard or any other DQ menu item on Easter, Dairy Queen will be open and ready for customers.

Denny’s

If you want to go out for an Easter brunch with friends or grab a Grand Slam Breakfast, Denny’s will be open for service on Easter Sunday.

Domino’s

For those who love pizza and want some on Easter Sunday, Domino’s is typically open, but your best bet is to check your local store and verify.

Outback Steakhouse

Craving steak? If so, Outback Steakhouse will be open on Easter for you to enjoy.

P.F. Chang’s

If you want Chinese food on Easter Sunday, P.F. Chang’s will be open for dine-in or takeout.

Olive Garden

The whole family can go out to Olive Garden for some Italian food together on Easter, because Olive Garden will be open for business for both dine-in and takeout orders.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open on Easter Sunday, but hours will vary by location.

The Cheesecake Factory

If you want to peruse The Cheesecake Factory’s endless menu on Easter Sunday, you can, since the chain will be open.