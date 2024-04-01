The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester’s tide slowly rolls over, drowning us in a sea of work and stress, we may find it too easy to neglect the passing of the days. Much like automatons, going to and from the library, working on the final stretch of a dissertation or that 5,000 word research paper, now is arguably the worst time for Easter to fall – and the easiest it has ever been to completely ignore its existence.

Many peers are entirely unaware that such a wholesome holiday falls this Sunday, amidst a dreary Scottish March. With no bank holiday, no chance for seeing family, and no end to the mountain of work, their response is too easy to predict.

Last year I found myself in a similar position. Easter morning was spent breaking off bits of a chocolate egg promptly followed by a day-long library session, completing my final Philosophy essay. It felt isolating and wrong, but then again, the library was full, a punching reminder that so many were in my position, and truthfully, there was nothing better to do.

I have decided, however, to combat these end-of-semester blues, and properly celebrate Easter with my friends. Whilst nostalgic for egg hunts and Easter baskets, I have decided to start new traditions whilst fondly reminiscing about the old.

My friends and I will be joining one another for an Easter brunch, dressing in florals and spring-attire, regardless of the weather. We’ll have pancakes and cocktails, and cherish the time we have carved out for one another.

Though it is easy to rationalize passing a ‘silly celebration’ up in favor of a more ‘practical’ devotion to studying or plunging through an essay, it is equally paramount to take a step back and allot time for being mindful and having fun.

And there is no better way to break free from tunnel vision than by spending a holiday with your friends, taking time to celebrate some of the last group moments before we begin to gradually fizzle off for summer. Use this as an opportunity to both ring in the emerging spring, and get in touch with your youthful Easter traditions — whether that means coordinating an egg hunt for you and your friends, or merely going on a walk on West Sands.

There is no right way to celebrate a holiday, but to overlook an opportunity for rest, recuperation, and reconnection would undoubtedly be a mistake. However your Easter Sunday may look, make the most of it!