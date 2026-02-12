Valentine’s Day is just around the corner — and IMO, it could not get here any sooner! This year, Feb. 14 falls on a Saturday, giving romantics around the world ample opportunity to make the most out of the day of love. It’s the weekend! There’s no reason to go to sleep early, and you don’t have to worry about waking up for work the next day! Woohoo!

Valentine’s Day is typically a reflection of the couple (or friend group, or individual) who’s celebrating. For some, it means pulling out all of the stops, the whole nine yards: reservations, flowers, jewelery, and more! Some prefer activities, events, and filling the day with things to do. But for me, it’s a good excuse to celebrate with a favorite fast-food meal. Hot take, but five-star meals on V-Day are overrated; give me a burger or a heart-shaped pizza and I’ll be on cloud 9. And I know I’m not alone in thinking this way.

But if there’s one thing I like more than a good meal, it’s a good deal! And when I can get both? Most romantic situation ever. Look, there’s no shame in saving some money while celebrating this V-Day, and this year, numerous brands are helping you do just that. So, here are some fast-food and chain restaurant deals for Valentine’s Day 2026.

Checkers & Rally’s

This year, Checkers and Rally’s are bringing something sweet to the dinner table. Now through Feb. 14, you can order two sandwiches for $4.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen does desserts right, and Valentine’s Day is no exception! On top of some super sweet Valentine’s treats, for a limited time, Dairy Queen is offering two for $6 Valentine’s Cupcakes.

Outback Steakhouse

Until Feb. 17, Outback Steakhouse has a deliciously good deal happening: The Valentine’s Menu is in full swing! Starting at $65, this dinner for two consists of an appetizer, two salads, two entrées, and a dessert to share.

Paris Baguette

Paris is the city of love, and Paris Baguette is bringing the love to you! In addition to the brand’s celebratory Pink Velvet menu, until Feb. 15, PB rewards members are able to earn 2x the points on any Valentine’s Day and Pink Velvet menu items.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s Coffee wants to make sure you’re fueled and caffeinated this Valentine’s Day. Until Feb. 14, customers can get 30% off Valentine’s Day gifts and gift subscriptions online using code LOVE at checkout.

Pizza Hut

It’s back! Pizza Hut is bringing back its iconic heart-shaped pizza. Until Feb. 22, a one-topping medium heart-shaped pizza starting at $11.99. This offer can be claimed in person, online, or through the app.

TGI Friday’s

This year, TGI Friday’s is offering an extra special deal from Feb. 13-15. The Love at First Bite is a three-course meal for two for only $50, consisting of your choice of three appetizers, two entrées, and dessert from a pre-fixed menu.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is really looking out for the single people this year. If that’s you, or if you just want a good Sunday deal, then here are the details: In celebration of Singles Awareness Day (Feb.15), Wendy’s has an in-app offer to receive a $1 Dave’s Single with any purchase. It’s a Single for a single!