Celebrity Book Clubs Are So Trendy RN — Here Are 9 Worth Joining

If you’re anything like me, you may also have a dream of joining a book club later in life, and being one of those older women who drinks wine and wears flowy pants to the “girls only” book club night. I am here to tell you, you’ve come to the right place. And even better: What if I told you that you don’t have to wait to live that life — you can join a book club right now? I know, exciting stuff.

There are tons of book clubs out there, and you could even start one yourself. But if you’re just starting out, or you’re just someone who likes the idea of being a silent member, there are celebrity book clubs out there that will help you feel like you’re part of a community, put you onto good books, and make you feel like you’re besties with your favorite singer or movie star.

The celebrity book club is not a new concept by any means, but it’s become something of a trend recently, especially among Gen Zers who are just starting to understand all the joys of book club life. So, if you’re looking to get a sneak peak into the lives of celebrities — fine, mostly just their reading habits — and take part in a book club without the commitment of socialization and formal meetings, a celebrity book club may just be perfect for you. Here’s a list of 10 celebrities who have book clubs that are actually worth the hype.

Dakota Johnson (Tea Time Book Club)

Dakota Johnson’s book club, Tea Time Book Club, was launched in March 2024. To join the club, you just need to join the company’s Instagram broadcast channel. Anyone can join, and there is a new book to look forward to every month.

Natalie Portman (Natalie’s Book Club)

Natalie Portman’s book club, aptly titled Natalie’s Book Club, includes a monthly book club pick, a newsletter, and interviews with the authors.

Library Science (Kaia Gerber)

Another book club that launched in March 2024, Kaia Gerber and Alyssa Reeder’s Library Science is meant to advocate for novels that aren’t already on bestseller lists. They host conversations with authors and sell super cute merch on the book club’s website.

Mindy Kaling (Mindy’s Book Studio)

Mindy Kaling is one of those actresses I’ve always looked up to, so finding out she has a book club (which is actually a subset of Amazon Publishing) was like waking up on Shristmas morning. As someone who has written books herself, Kaling feels like a trustworthy person to pick your next read.

Laufey (The Laufey Book Club)

I’ve been obsessed with Laufey for ages, but had no idea she had a book club! The club’s Instagram is unsurprisingly aesthetically pleasing, and much like Laufey’s music, makes me want to adopt a grandma-esque lifestyle of drinking tea and eating scones.

Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP Lit)

Like Mindy’s Book Studio, SJP Lit is a publishing brand as well as a book club in which Sarah Jessica Parker picks stories to publish with Zando Products. It’s hard not to trust a book will be good when you know it’s Carrie Bradshaw-approved.

Dua Lipa (Service95 Book Club)

Dua Lipa’s book club is part of her company Service95, and offers a monthly book chosen by Dua, as well as exclusive interviews between her and the authors of those books. You can find everything on the brand’s website, and subscribe to the newsletter to be the first to hear about the book of the month.

Reese Witherspoon (Reese’s Book Club)

Reese’s Book Club is one of the most successful celebrity book clubs, as some of her monthly picks have been made into films by Witherspoon’s film production company, Hello Sunshine, such as Where The Crawdads Sing. Her monthly book club picks are always public, but to find out what they are early and be a part of the book club’s newsletter, you can sign up on the club’s website.

Oprah Winfrey (Oprah’s Book Club)

The iconic Oprah’s Book Club may just be the OG celebrity book club. While you’ve likely already heard of it, I had to include it in the list just in case you haven’t. Oprah also has a weekly podcast which sometimes includes episodes about her book club picks with the authors.