Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

A chapter for community.

Last year, some of my lovely friends decided to start a book club. As an avid reader I was all over this idea, but I had no idea how much I would end up loving our little club. Book club, I came to learn, was equally as much about literature as it was about community. Encapsulating girlhood through tea, home-made cookies, and slow burning candles.

cookies on plate
John Nancy via Unsplash

The intentionality behind the meetings became something to look forward to – to chat about the complexity of the prose or complain about the author. I know that these evenings will be something I find nostalgic later on in life, partially because I already feel nostalgic over the cozy evenings.

Book club has encouraged me to read books outside of what I would normally pick up off the shelf and have people to talk about books I love with. It often ends up being a great gateway to regular conversation and makes me appreciate the lives and perspectives around me.

Book club has strengthened my sense of community. We get together every month as the seasons morph and melt into one another. It feels quite adult-ish, but it’s kind of nice in that way. Using our free will to read and challenge ourselves is adult-ish-so I suppose it fits well.

friends talking over coffee
Photo by Sam Lion from Pexels

This small group of friends has pulled me out of my house in the dreaded winter and into the chatter of life and the laughter of monologue-readings.

Book club is genuinely a dose of joy, and I am so grateful for its members <3

Ava van Popta

McMaster '26

Ava is a full time writer for HerCampus McMaster, currently in her third year studying Social Psychology. In her precious spare time you can find her reading, drinking coffee, and watching Gilmore girls. Some of her favourite female authors include Mary Oliver, Donna Tartt, Jeanette Walls, Arundhati Roy, Ann Patchett, and Emily St John Mandel.