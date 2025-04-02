If you are one of the lucky folks out there celebrating your final year of high school or college, then you are probably looking forward to your graduation ceremony more than ever. Graduating is a memorable occasion, so it’s totally fair to want it to be extra special. Whether that’s by coming up with the ultimate grad party outfit or planning a celebratory get-together with all your friends and family, there are tons of ways to celebrate this exciting day.

But, while I’m just out here trying to find the perfect white dress to wear across the stage, there are folks out there sending invites to celebrities in hopes that they may attend their graduation ceremony. Clearly I need to lock in. ICYMI, it’s become a bit of a trend to invite celebrities to all your big events — I’ve most often seen this happen with weddings, but graduation ceremonies have also made the cut, too. So, if you want to invite a celebrity (or a few) to watch you accept your diploma, here’s who you should consider — they probably won’t actually show up to your ceremony, you might receive a reply or even a little gift.

Billie Eilish

In 2023, Jaden Tyrique sent a graduation invitation to the icon herself, Billie Eillish — and, according to the video, she replied! Eilish sent back an autographed sticky note that said “Congratulations! Love, Billie” as well as a note that said “love you miss you always.”

Jimmy Kimmel

Apparently, Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel is a good contender when sending graduation invitations. According to an article from Inside Weddings, some people have sent him invites and he sent back their RSVP with “respectfully declined.” So, try inviting him to your graduation and you might hear back — even though he may decline your invitation, at least he’ll know you exist.

Johnny Depp

In 2023, a TikToker named Renee L. posted a viral video about celebrities replying to her graduation invites, and one of those celebrities was Johnny Depp, who sent her back a signed photo of him as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Shaq

In the same video, Renee shared she also received a reply from Shaq. (Imagine if he actually went to your graduation; I imagine he would be easy to spot in the crowd.)

Michael Jordan

For any basketball fans out there, I would recommend shooting (see what I did there) Michael Jordan an invite to your graduation. Renee also received an autographed photo from this basketball legend.

Julie Andrews

User @ninascameraroll on TikTok received a signed photo from Julie Andrews in response to her graduation invitation. Is there actually anything better to get in the mail than a response from the queen of Genovia?!

The President of The United States

People have been known to send invitations to the White House in hopes of getting a reply. Former President Barack Obama was known for sending back a short signed letter of congratulations, but you never know what each administration will do.

Lin Manuel-Miranda

TikToker @bethc17 sent Lin Manuel-Miranda an invitation to her graduation, and he actually wrote a short letter in response. In the letter he wrote, “Although I was regretfully unable to attend, please accept my warmest congratulations on your graduation.” If that’s not icon behavior, I don’t know what is.

Chris Pratt

Like Johnny Depp, Chris Pratt replied to one fan’s grad invite with a signed photo of his character Peter from Guardians of the Galaxy. So, if there are any Marvel fans in the room, you might want to try Pratt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Carly also received a signed photo from Arnold Schwarzenegger in response to her invitation. Randomly, the card included a list of fun facts about Schwarzenegger on the back, including his love for grilled salmon and chess. Who knew?!

Robert Downey Jr.

TikTok user @carly_olivia13 received a reply from another marvel icon. RDJ sent her back a signed photo of him from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, where he wrote “best wishes.”

Adam Sandler

According to multiple people on TikTok, sending Adam Sandler an invite to your graduation has good odds of getting you an autographed photo as a response. (Plus, I think your school would let the dress code slide for him.)

Oprah Winfrey

According to that aforementioned Inside Weddings article, some people have claimed to have received replies from Oprah when they sent wedding invitations, so why not try a graduation invitation? I think if Oprah knew I existed, I’d never want for anything ever again.

Ellen Degeneres

Like Oprah, this one is only according to Inside Weddings. But you miss all the shots you don’t take, right?