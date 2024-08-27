Rushing a sorority is a journey, OK? Going through recruitment can be an exciting yet nerve-wracking time for student who are looking to find their perfect fit. In many cases, PNMs leave rush week with the perfect bid and run home to a sorority that’ll bring them the best college memories. However, there are some cases where one’s bid actually isn’t quite the right fit. And that’s totally OK.

It’s not uncommon for new sorority pledges to second-guess whether they’re in the right house. Maybe you got a bid from a house that wasn’t even in your top five. Or maybe you joined and now realize the vibe just isn’t right. The first thing for you to do is consider whether you really want to give up your sorority, or if you’re willing to stick it out and let yourself adjust to this sorority. (After all, trying new things and getting out of your comfort zone is a huge part of the college experience!) Consider talking to a trusted (and impartial!) friend, relative, or spiritual leader about this choice. Or, if you feel comfortable, you could even explain your predicament to your chapter’s new member coordinator, who might help you either get more involved in the sorority or help you decide whether it’s something you want to pursue.

However, if you’ve already decided you definitely want to drop, that’s fine too — especially if the sorority is making you feel uncomfortable or unsafe through hazing or other practices. But if you drop, does that mean your chances at having a fulfilling sorority experience are completely shot? Not necessarily! There’s still a chance you can join another sorority after dropping your original one — but there are some things to consider first.

When can you drop a sorority and still be eligible to join a different one?

The short answer is that you can rush a different sorority after dropping, but only if you drop your sorority early on. According to sorority rush coaching company Getting The Bid, you can be eligible to rush again only if you drop your sorority before initiation. Basically, once you accept a sorority’s bid, you enter the phase of Greek life called “pledging,” which basically means you are on a trial membership for that sorority. The pledging period is when new members learn all about the sorority’s traditions and inner workings, and it culminates in initiation, which usually happens toward the end of the semester. Once a pledge goes through initiation, they become a full-fledged member of their sorority. That’s why you can drop as a pledge and still rush a different sorority — because you’re not technically a member yet. But if you drop after pledging, you can’t go through recruitment again.

There is a bit of a loophole to this rule, but it’s kind of drastic. If you are an initiated member who really doesn’t want to be in your sorority, but you do want to be in *a* sorority, you could decide to transfer to a different college where your sorority has a chapter. Although it will be the same organization with the same core values and rituals, it will be a totally different group of people, with different vibes and different chapter-specific ways of doing things. Obviously, transferring schools just for the sorority experience would require a lot of thought about your academics, friends, financials, and living situation, but still, it’s good to know all your options.

Does it Look Bad To Other Sororities If You Drop & Rush Again?

So you dropped your sorority before pledging and want to pledge again. What will the active members of other sororities think about you re-rushing? Honestly, it depends.

On Greek Rank, an online forum dedicated to Greek life, many users agree that re-rushing after you previously dropped isn’t at all a deal-breaker. “One of my friends who’s in a sorority … said it’s not awkward at all and she’s had convos during recruitment with girls who dropped the sorority she was in and were re-rushing!” one user commented.

However, you might not want to make it the main topic of conversation during rush. Another Greek Rank user commented, “I wouldn’t personally tell anyone that you are ‘re-rushing’ during recruitment because then it seems like you don’t want to fully commit to a chapter that wanted you.”

The bottom line is that everyone one on the recruiting side knows what it takes to be in a sorority, so many will likely empathize with you if you decided to drop. Just be sure to maintain a positive attitude and avoid bad-mouthing your previous sorority, and you will likely find the place you belong in the end.