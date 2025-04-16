In a world where social media is increasingly centralizing our lives, we become more and more exposed to brands and influencers that we might not have had exposure to without TikTok videos, daily Instagram content — you name it. You see all these influencers getting products from your favorite brands, and it leaves you wanting to have that experience, too. So what if I told you there is a way to make that happen? A way to have that personal connection to your favorite band reciprocated on the other side so that the band recognizes you, not just you recognizing the brand? Well, you can — especially when it comes to one of the most exciting times in your life: graduation.

There’s nothing that feels better than receiving recognition for your hard work and accomplishments throughout the last four years of school — and this recognition does not have to be just limited to the close friends and family in your life. One of your favorite brands that you see all the time on TikTok and Instagram can be added to the list of sources that recognize your accomplishments and celebrate you, because to some brands, responding to things like graduation invitations is actually an important part of their strategy.

If that sounds appealing to you, here are 10 popular brands to send graduation invitations to — because you just might hear back from them.

Chick-fil-A

A Texas A&M college graduate sent her graduation invitation to Chick-Fil-A and received a box of goodies in response: a water bottle, cow stuffed animal, a CFA hat, a CFA sweatshirt, waffle socks, notebook and pens, a tote bag, a camera, and arguably the best token of appreciation, a handwritten note. All it took was thinking to send Chick-fil-A her announcement to receive this generous expression of congratulations.

Rare Beauty

Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or graduate school, these different chapters of life seem to include the desire to have your favorite beauty non-negotiables.

One graduate received a handwritten note and a whole box of products from Rare Beauty! The box included hair barrettes, a headband, and numerous makeup products.

Crumbl

The first thing you may think of when you think of graduation parties and festivities are the goodies and desserts. And what dessert is more fun and delicious as the unique flavors of Crumbl cookies? One graduate sent her graduation invite to Crumbl and received a handwritten note, a gift card, stickers, and a coupon to redeem for one free cookie.

Lego

@jaceantenorcruz Had this saved in my drafts for a couple of months. ♬ Daylight – Gakuen

LEGO even sent this graduate a graduation gift to celebrate his success.

If this graduate’s younger self knew that their hard work would be recognized in a personalized letter from the one and only LEGO brand, he probably wouldn’t believe you. But platforms like TikTok make that possible. The letter even acknowledged how impressive it is that this graduate graduated with a psychology degree.

San Antonio Spurs

@jaceantenorcruz Had this saved in my drafts for a couple of months. ♬ Daylight – Gakuen

The same graduate who sent his graduation invite to LEGO also sent his invitation to the San Antonio Spurs, and he received a token of appreciation from the Spurs. The letter connected the graduate’s success to embodying the values of the San Antonio Spurs, and the team sent buttons and keychains as tokens of their appreciation.

Tru Fru

A graduate sent her invite to Tru Fru and received a handwritten letter, a Tru Fru coupon, a sticker, and a PR box full of new flavors to try.

JellyCat

JellyCat sent this graduate a handwritten card and sticker, wishing her the best and referencing her college of choice.

In-N-Out Burger

@jaceantenorcruz Had this saved in my drafts for a couple of months. ♬ Daylight – Gakuen

Multiple videos have shown that In-N-Out has sent graduates a letter recognizing their achievement with a sincere congratulatory message.

Altar’d State

Sometimes brands even go the extra mile and advertise their willingness to send responses and PR boxes to graduation invites they receive. This video shows a package of earrings and clothing as a graduation present for graduates who send their invites to the company.

Sonic

One graduate sent her graduation invite, and Sonic responded with a letter and gift card.