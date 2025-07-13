The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer is the perfect season to slow down, soak up the sun, and finally dive into that reading list you’ve been meaning to start. Whether you’re stretched out on a beach towel, curled up in a hammock, or just enjoying a quiet evening with the windows open, there’s something about this time of year that invites reflection — and reading is a great opportunity to get deep and explore those questions that you don’t necessarily have the time to get into during the fall or spring semesters.

Here’s one such question that’s been on my mind lately: What does it mean to be a woman? The answer shifts depending on who you ask — and that’s exactly why exploring different voices and experiences is so powerful. Which brings me back to reading! Books on womanhood open up a world of perspectives, sharing POVs of people from all walks of life.

From intimate memoirs to sharp cultural critiques, the 20 books on this list offer a nuanced look at womanhood in all its complexities. Whether you’re drawn to stories of identity, resilience, motherhood, queerness, or power, these reads will challenge assumptions, spark conversation, and broaden the way you think about gender and — also selfhood.

Redefining Realness by Janet Mock

Simon & Schuster

Mock’s powerful memoir about growing up trans and multiracial challenges mainstream narratives and expands the definition of womanhood to include voices too often erased.

Four Mothers by Abigail Leonard

Hachette

Through the interwoven stories of four generations of women, Leonard explores how motherhood, identity, and choice are shaped by culture, policy, and personal experience — reminding readers that womanhood is never one-size-fits-all.

We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Fourth Estate

This accessible manifesto invites everyone into the conversation about equality, showing how feminism is not only about gender — but about liberation for all.

Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding

Penguin Books

While humorous and light, Fielding’s iconic character reflects the pressures of modern womanhood, balancing independence with society’s endless expectations around love, body image, and success.

A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell

Penguin Random House

By uncovering the story of Virginia Hall, a WWII spy underestimated because of her gender and disability, Purnell redefines strength and shows that courage is a vital part of womanhood.

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Penguin Random House

Kendall makes the case that true feminism must center the lived realities of marginalized women, pushing us to broaden readers’ understanding of which issues matter in the fight for equality.

Know My Name by Chanel Miller

Penguin Publishing Group

A devastatingly honest memoir that reclaims identity after trauma, Miller’s story forces readers to reckon with how society views and values women’s voices.

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Graywolf Press

Machado’s genre-defying memoir brings visibility to queer domestic abuse, expanding how we talk about love, violence, and survival within womanhood.

Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit

Haymarket Books

Solnit’s essays take on systemic silencing and condescension, encouraging women to reclaim narrative power and public space.

The Beauty Myth by Naomi Wolf

HarperCollins

A foundational feminist critique of how beauty standards are weaponized to constrain women — this text reminds readers how much our bodies are sites of both oppression and resistance.

More Than a Body by Lexie and Lindsay Kite

HarperCollins

This body image manifesto encourages women to move from self-objectification to self-worth, reshaping how women see ourselves and each other.

The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson

Graywolf Press

Nelson’s tender, philosophical exploration of queer parenthood and gender fluidity reframes family and femininity in beautifully nontraditional terms.

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Simon & Schuster

Dark, funny, and brutally honest, McCurdy’s memoir explores the pressures of fame, maternal control, and healing — offering a raw look at the cost of performative femininity.

Fierce Attachments by Vivian Gornick

Macmillan

This classic mother-daughter memoir captures the contradictions of intimacy and independence, offering insight into how relationships shape womanhood across generations.

Unwell Women by Elinor Cleghorn

Penguin Random House

Tracing the history of how medicine has failed women, Cleghorn reveals how health has been used as a tool of control, underscoring the political dimensions of being female.

Dear Ijeawele by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Random House

Adichie’s letter to a friend on how to raise a feminist daughter doubles as a concise roadmap to a new generation of empowered women.

Wild by Cheryl Strayed

Atlantic Books

Strayed’s solo hike becomes a metaphor for reclaiming self after loss, showing that solitude and physical challenge can be acts of feminine renewal.

The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir

Knopf

This is a towering philosophical work that redefined womanhood as a social construct — still essential reading for understanding the roots of feminist thought.

Girlhood by Melissa Febos

Bloomsbury

With lyrical precision, Febos unpacks how early gendered experiences imprint on the body and psyche, showing how girlhood is both formative and political.

The Woman Warrior by Maxine Hong Kingston

Knopf

Blending folklore and autobiography, Kingston explores silence, voice, and identity through the lens of Chinese American womanhood, offering a multifaceted view of cultural inheritance.

Whipping Girl by Julia Serano

Seal Press

A seminal text in transfeminism, Serano’s work demands that readers confront how deeply transmisogyny runs in society — and how womanhood must be inclusive to be just.

Annie Bot by Sierra Greer

HarperCollins

In this dark, satirical tale about a robotic girlfriend, Greer critiques the commodification of femininity and forces readers to question what society really expects from women.

Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood by Trixie Mattel and Katya

Plume Books

With campy humor and drag queen wisdom, Trixie and Katya dismantle gender norms and celebrate self-expression, proving that womanhood can be playful, performative, and powerful — all at once.