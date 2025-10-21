The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Holidays are about coming together and giving back to others — and yes, that even goes for the spooky ones. Instead of waiting until the holidays like Christmas, Halloween boo baskets allow you to kick off the season early by sharing warmth and creativity in a unique and festive way. But this brings up the question: What should you put in a boo basket?

ICYMI, a boo basket is a fun and festive way to welcome the holidays and spread the Halloween magic. Boo baskets have become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly as people seek creative ways to share kindness and connect with friends, neighbors, and family during the fall season. Filled with fall-themed goodies, a boo basket is the perfect way to show someone you care. It is all about the thought that goes into it, so just think about what your intended recipient likes, and go from there!

Personally, I’ve had my eyes on all things trinkets this year — you know, the cute little dolls and plushes that have been all the rage. So, if you have a trinket-obsessed bestie (or roommate, partner — you get the picture!) in your life, here are some boo basket trinket ideas for this Halloween.

Pop Mart LABUBU Trick-or-Treater Figure ($38) With their mischievous expressions and whimsical designs, these festive Labubus make the perfect spooky-cute surprise for Halloween lovers. Pop Mart

Tondiamo Tondiamo Black Cat Keychain Plush Bag Charm ($9) Soft and cuddly, these plush bag charms are a must-have for purse enthusiasts. Clip one on for a snuggly accessory wherever you go. See On Amazon

Joyfy Joyfy Halloween Rubber, 18-Pack ($16) Here’s a fun and quirky set to brighten up your dorm room study breaks. These spooky-themed rubber duckies add a playful touch to college life. See On Target

PurYupearl PurYupearl Luminous Star Keychain ($9) Add a cool vibe to your bestie’s everyday gear with these glow-in-the-dark keychains, perfect for college students who love a subtle Halloween vibe. See On Amazon

Jazwares LLC 2.5″ Micromallows Blind Packs ($5) Each of these packs hides a tiny, adorable plush waiting to be unwrapped — perfect for extra spooky fun or a sweet little gift full of mystery! See On Barnes & Noble