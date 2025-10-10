Boo Basket Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially that time of the year… boo basket time. Boo baskets are little gifts that you can make for your parents, friends, significant others, etc. Recently I have made one for my mom as her birthday is coming up. So, I guess you could call it a birthday boo basket.

This is something that can be cost-friendly or super expensive. It just really all depends on what you want to put in the basket, and what your spending limit is.

For my mom’s birthday boo basket. I spent about 100 dollars.

Here I will tell you what I bought and then put other ideas that you can do.

First, I went to Walmart… here I bought a fluffy blanket, some of her favorite sweet treats, and some fall Scentsy burners.

I then went to Marshalls and bought a super cute frame that I plan to put a picture of our entire family in.

And my last place I went to was Hobby Lobby. This is my mom’s all-time favorite store. She loves the decorations, especially around this time of the year. Everything is fall-themed; pumpkins galore. So here, I bought a super cute basket and a pretty pumpkin decoration that we can put in front of the fireplace during the fall.

This might seem like much, but it’s something that I know my mom will absolutely love. It has all the things that she loves and it’s coming from my family and I and she knows it was made with love and thoughts.

Now… if you were to make one you can add basically whatever you’d like. Here I can make a list of what you can do for your significant other.

Females: Males: Fluffy blanket (let’s be honest, what girl doesn’t love a soft blanket) Sweatshirts (every man loves them) Candles (really pick out the scents that she would like, shell never not use them) Cologne (most guys like cologne, and I’m sure would appreciate if you replenished what they have) Fuzzy socks (it’s getting to that time of the year where fuzzy socks come in handy) Snacks (they’re men, they love food, get the snacks they like, or even ones y’all can share) Sweet/salty treats (all girls love snacks, healthy or not, get the ones she likes) Hats or Beanies (these are just a go to for when I buy things for my family or my bf) Gift cards (a gift card to her favorite place) Video games/books (this really just depends on what they like) Face & Body Care (facemasks, lip balm, bath bombs) Water bottles/thermals/coffee mug (Water bottles are just useful overall, so highly suggest these)

Like I said before, these are just some ideas of what you could put in a boo basket for your family, friends, or significant other.