Boo Basket Season

It’s officially that time of the year… boo basket time. Boo baskets are little gifts that you can make for your parents, friends, significant others, etc. Recently I have made one for my mom as her birthday is coming up. So, I guess you could call it a birthday boo basket.
This is something that can be cost-friendly or super expensive. It just really all depends on what you want to put in the basket, and what your spending limit is.
For my mom’s birthday boo basket. I spent about 100 dollars.
Here I will tell you what I bought and then put other ideas that you can do.
First, I went to Walmart… here I bought a fluffy blanket, some of her favorite sweet treats, and some fall Scentsy burners.
I then went to Marshalls and bought a super cute frame that I plan to put a picture of our entire family in.
And my last place I went to was Hobby Lobby. This is my mom’s all-time favorite store. She loves the decorations, especially around this time of the year. Everything is fall-themed; pumpkins galore. So here, I bought a super cute basket and a pretty pumpkin decoration that we can put in front of the fireplace during the fall.
This might seem like much, but it’s something that I know my mom will absolutely love. It has all the things that she loves and it’s coming from my family and I and she knows it was made with love and thoughts.
Now… if you were to make one you can add basically whatever you’d like. Here I can make a list of what you can do for your significant other.
|Females:
|Males:
|Fluffy blanket (let’s be honest, what girl doesn’t love a soft blanket)
|Sweatshirts (every man loves them)
|Candles (really pick out the scents that she would like, shell never not use them)
|Cologne (most guys like cologne, and I’m sure would appreciate if you replenished what they have)
|Fuzzy socks (it’s getting to that time of the year where fuzzy socks come in handy)
|Snacks (they’re men, they love food, get the snacks they like, or even ones y’all can share)
|Sweet/salty treats (all girls love snacks, healthy or not, get the ones she likes)
|Hats or Beanies (these are just a go to for when I buy things for my family or my bf)
|Gift cards (a gift card to her favorite place)
|Video games/books (this really just depends on what they like)
|Face & Body Care (facemasks, lip balm, bath bombs)
|Water bottles/thermals/coffee mug (Water bottles are just useful overall, so highly suggest these)
Like I said before, these are just some ideas of what you could put in a boo basket for your family, friends, or significant other.