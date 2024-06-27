TikTokers Are Flocking To This Swedish Candy Store In NYC

Look, I know I have a sweet tooth that might just be affecting the algorithm on my For You Page, but I can’t be the only one who’s been seeing that Swedish candy has been blowing up on TikTok for the past few months. And no, I’m not just talking about the classic Swedish Fish here. There’s a whole array of Swedish sweets that everyone is absolutely raving about — and they’re all rushing over to one particular candy shop in New York City to try these sweet treats for themselves.

Ever heard of “godis?” It’s Swedish for candy, and trust me, it’s a game-changer. Imagine indulging in treats that are not just unique, but also crafted with high-quality ingredients. That’s what BonBon is all about. This trendy NYC spot has brought the best of Swedish candy right to the U.S., and it’s going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.

At BonBon NYC, the candy is imported straight from Sweden, ensuring authenticity. It’s made with real sugar and is GMO-free — which is a big deal if you care about that stuff. Whether you’re craving tangy gummy bears or daring to try salty licorice, the shop’s colorful candy selection will not only satisfy your sweet tooth, and also brighten up your Instagram feed.

Why Is BonBon So Popular?

Founded in 2018 by friends Bobby, Leo, and Selim, BonBon was born from a shared love for their homeland’s delectable treats. Since then, BonBon has quickly become the go-to spot for anyone craving a taste of Sweden in the heart of the U.S. Beyond their signature candies, BonBon delights visitors with daily treats like ice creams and authentic Swedish delicacies.

Over the last few months, BonBon has taken TikTok by storm, with mouthwatering videos showcasing colorful candies and engaging taste tests. TikTok creators aren’t just flocking to their NYC stores — they’re scouring the internet for the best online BonBon finds, eager to experience Scandinavian flavors firsthand.

How To Visit BonBon In New York

New York City is undeniably a candy lover’s paradise, with iconic destinations like Dylan’s Candy Bar, M&M’S Times Square, and Hershey’s Chocolate World. But if you want to find BonBon in particular, you have a few options: Either head to the Lower East Side at 130 Allen St., in Williamsburg at 705 Driggs Ave., in Red Hook at 66 Degraw St., or uptown on the Upper East Side at 1220 Lexington Ave. These spots are a sweet tooth’s dream come true, open every day from 10 a.m. until midnight.

What Exactly Is Swedish Candy?

Swedish candy, known in Sweden as “svenskt godis,” is a diverse category of sweets that includes a variety of flavors and textures. From sweet and fruity to salty and tangy, there are tons to choose from. Swedish lösgodis, known as pick-and-mix candy, holds a special place in candy culture. Available in candy shops and supermarket aisles alike, it offers a delightful array of treats — from gummies and chocolates to marshmallows and licorice — all sold by weight.

If you can’t get to BonBon in New York, Swedish treats are available online, everywhere from Amazon to the TikTok shop. Also, BonBon has you covered with local delivery in New York as well as worldwide shipping, making it easier than ever to satisfy your cravings, no matter where you are.