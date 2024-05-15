I Finally Tried Swedish Candy

I’m not sure about you, but my social media feeds have been completely filled with Swedish candy for the past couple of weeks. I had been dying to get my hands on some, and after finding a place in L.A. that sells it, my wish to try some was finally granted.
One thing to know about me is that I have a huge sweet tooth. I was all over the candy salad trend and, if I’m being honest, I made multiple. The bottom line is that I love candy, and when Swedish candy starting flooding my feed I knew I needed to try it.
I went to a Swedish candy store called Sockerbit in L.A., and needless to say, I will definitely be going back (and if you’re not local to L.A., they ship online!). And in person, the candy was honestly not that expensive, I paid around $8 for a bag with basically one of everything that they sold, which is not terrible considering how expensive everything in L.A. is.
And this candy was everything I had wanted and more. It was delicious and truly some of the best candy that I’ve ever had – and I would consider myself a bit of an expert. Seriously, my mouth is watering just thinking about it (and looking at these photos)!
They had so much variety, and I tried a little bit of everything. I really loved the texture of the candies; they were almost like a foam texture, which sounds so weird but was so delicious. And they’re definitely more chewy than normal American candies, which is also something that I really enjoyed.
The Bubs, which were the candy that I saw most frequently on my social media feed, were definitely worth the hype. I could have easily eaten an entire bag of those alone. I tried the banana caramel one, which was so good, and the sour pear ones, which I think were the best things that I tried.
So, if you’ve been looking for a sign to try some Swedish candy, this is it! I definitely recommend.