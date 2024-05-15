I Finally Tried Swedish Candy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I’m not sure about you, but my social media feeds have been completely filled with Swedish candy for the past couple of weeks. I had been dying to get my hands on some, and after finding a place in L.A. that sells it, my wish to try some was finally granted.

One thing to know about me is that I have a huge sweet tooth. I was all over the candy salad trend and, if I’m being honest, I made multiple. The bottom line is that I love candy, and when Swedish candy starting flooding my feed I knew I needed to try it.

I went to a Swedish candy store called Sockerbit in L.A., and needless to say, I will definitely be going back (and if you’re not local to L.A., they ship online!). And in person, the candy was honestly not that expensive, I paid around $8 for a bag with basically one of everything that they sold, which is not terrible considering how expensive everything in L.A. is.

And this candy was everything I had wanted and more. It was delicious and truly some of the best candy that I’ve ever had – and I would consider myself a bit of an expert. Seriously, my mouth is watering just thinking about it (and looking at these photos)!

They had so much variety, and I tried a little bit of everything. I really loved the texture of the candies; they were almost like a foam texture, which sounds so weird but was so delicious. And they’re definitely more chewy than normal American candies, which is also something that I really enjoyed.

The Bubs, which were the candy that I saw most frequently on my social media feed, were definitely worth the hype. I could have easily eaten an entire bag of those alone. I tried the banana caramel one, which was so good, and the sour pear ones, which I think were the best things that I tried.

So, if you’ve been looking for a sign to try some Swedish candy, this is it! I definitely recommend.