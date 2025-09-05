The most recent episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty left everyone reeling — characters and audience members alike. After Jeremiah called the wedding off, Belly sought solace in Paris — and TBH, the City of Light looks good on her. Now that Belly is in France, many fans hope Conrad will eventually join her there. But while viewers wait to see what happens with their favorite fictional lovers, one tour company is making sure Conrad — OK fine, someone who looks like Conrad — will get to Paris IRL.

Enter: EF Ultimate Break, a group travel company for people ages 18-35. On Sept. 3, 2025, the brand announced it’s looking for its own “green-eyed, floppy haired yearner” via a Conrad Fisher lookalike contest — or, as the contest is officially called: “The Summer I Went To Paris.”

Drawing inspiration from the show’s plot — and drama — “The Summer I Went to Paris” will send one winner on a journey of love and discovery — much like the one that many fans are hoping Belly gets to experience in Paris. “Because if Belly won’t choose [Conrad],” EF stated on the competition application page, “at least Paris will.”

Here’s everything to know about the lookalike contest, from how to enter to all the prize details.

How To Enter EF’s Conrad Lookalike Contest

From now until Sept. 11, 2025, those who could pass for Conrad (or who know a Connie doppelganger) are invited to enter the contest for a chance to win a trip to France. The application is simple: fill out an information form and submit three Conrad-esque photos. “Bonus points for brood-y charm,” the EF website notes.

EF will review the applications before revealing the photos of the top three to five finalists on social media. From there, the public will be invited to cast their votes for their favorite Conrad, and the winner will be revealed just before The Summer I Turned Pretty finale airs on Sept. 17, 2025.

What’s The Prize For Winning?

The winner can expect $4,000 of credit toward any EF “Paris: City Experience,” tour before Sept. 30, 2026. Tour activities include visiting the Louvre, sampling Champagne in its birthplace, sailing on the Seine, touring the gardens at Versailles, and trying their hand at patisserie creation. It’s truly a whirlwind of French culture!

As Belly says in the original The Summer I Turned Pretty novel by Jenny Han, “It was a summer I would never, ever forget.” While she may be referring to Cousins Beach in the book, not France, the sentiment still applies.