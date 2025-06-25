Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
benson boone crumbl tiktoks
@kayden via TikTok; @bensonboone via Instagram;@photodatt via TikTok
These Benson Boone “Moonbeam Ice Cream” Crumbl Cookie TikToks Are Sending Me

If you have been desperately trying (and failing) to get that one catchy falsetto lyric from Benson Boone’s viral hit “Mystical Magical” out of your head, then I have some bad news for you: If you’re on TikTok, it’s about to get *even more* stuck in your head. That’s thanks to Benson Boone’s “Moonbeam Ice Cream” Crumbl cookie, which recently launched and subsequently kicked off a new social media trend that just just might do a backflip over — literally.

On June 23 — just two days before Boone’s birthday on June 25, btw — Crumbl launched the Benson Boone “Moonbeam Ice Cream” cookie: a chilled chocolate cookie with cookies and cream pieces mixed in, topped with lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings (made to resemble ~moonbeams~), drizzled with a sweet white frosting, and dusted with even more cookies and cream. Sweet!

As with past celeb-Crumbl collabs, fans raced to get their hands on this cookie — and then raced to TikTok to share their reviews of it. But unlike most Crumbl reviews, the videos for Boone’s cookie took an… interesting spin. In place of tasting the cookie and then sharing their thoughts on it, some creators got, well, creative; some attempted to emulate Boone’s high-pitched voice as they sing the line “moonbean ice cream, taking off your blue jeans” from his song, while others apparently gained special powers from taking a bite out of the cookie and suddenly burst out into acrobatics (as Boone is very well known to do). And yes, some took off their blue jeans.

Honestly, the trend is pretty hilarious.

@nataliexxxreynolds

the worker wasn’t expecting this😭 #fyp #bensonboone

♬ Mystical Magical – Benson Boone
@addisons_secret_accountt

Singing to the crumble cookie worker @Crumbl @BensonBooney respond #moonbeamicecream #fyp #famous #crumblecookie

♬ original sound – addisons_secret_accountt
@bluesuarez

BENSON BOONE CRUMBL COOKIE ASF #crumbl #bensonboone @Crumbl @Benson

♬ original sound – blue suarez
@johnspinaa

this was so scary please check the ingredients before you try #bensonboone #crumbl #moonbeamicecream #crumblcookies

♬ Mystical Magical – Benson Boone
@photodatt

The Booner Cookie @Benson @Crumbl #cookie #bensonboonemusic

♬ original sound – pat
@dalton.smiley

@Crumbl why didn’t this come with a bedazzled jumpsuit ?? @Benson #crumbl #crumblcookies #bensonboone

♬ Mystical Magical – Benson Boone
@georgiamatlack

OFFICIALTASTE TEST OF THE BENSON BOONE CRUMBLCOOKIE #fyp#bensonboone

♬ Mystical Magical – Benson Boone
@kayden

benny these are MAGICAL 🧙🏻‍♂️ @Benson @Crumbl #bensonboone #crumbl #cookie #moonbeamicecream #mysticalmagical

♬ original sound – KAYDEN
@fugly_shrimp

Guys it’s yummy moonbeamicecream bensonboone utah crumblcookies @Benson

♬ Hemorrhoid cream – The Child Lacroix🍉
@asantemadrigal

Seriously, don’t try this cookie #crumbl #bensonboone #foodreview #moonbeamicecream

♬ original sound – asantemadrigal
@cadenscoots

This was amazing #fyp

♬ original sound – cadenscoots

If you want to get in on the high-pitched, backflipping fun, you can snag a Benson Boone “Moonbeam Ice Cream” cookie from Crumbl now through June 28. Plus, Crumbl is doing an Instagram giveaway for Boone superfans: Two winners will be selected to win a pair of tickets for Benson Boone’s closing night show in Salt Lake City, Utah, free airfare, hotel accommodations, a signed copy of Boone’s new album, American Heart, and exclusive Crumbl merch. The giveaway closes on June 26 and winners will be annoucned the following day. How mystical, how magical.

