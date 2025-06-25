If you have been desperately trying (and failing) to get that one catchy falsetto lyric from Benson Boone’s viral hit “Mystical Magical” out of your head, then I have some bad news for you: If you’re on TikTok, it’s about to get *even more* stuck in your head. That’s thanks to Benson Boone’s “Moonbeam Ice Cream” Crumbl cookie, which recently launched and subsequently kicked off a new social media trend that just just might do a backflip over — literally.

On June 23 — just two days before Boone’s birthday on June 25, btw — Crumbl launched the Benson Boone “Moonbeam Ice Cream” cookie: a chilled chocolate cookie with cookies and cream pieces mixed in, topped with lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings (made to resemble ~moonbeams~), drizzled with a sweet white frosting, and dusted with even more cookies and cream. Sweet!

As with past celeb-Crumbl collabs, fans raced to get their hands on this cookie — and then raced to TikTok to share their reviews of it. But unlike most Crumbl reviews, the videos for Boone’s cookie took an… interesting spin. In place of tasting the cookie and then sharing their thoughts on it, some creators got, well, creative; some attempted to emulate Boone’s high-pitched voice as they sing the line “moonbean ice cream, taking off your blue jeans” from his song, while others apparently gained special powers from taking a bite out of the cookie and suddenly burst out into acrobatics (as Boone is very well known to do). And yes, some took off their blue jeans.

Honestly, the trend is pretty hilarious.

If you want to get in on the high-pitched, backflipping fun, you can snag a Benson Boone “Moonbeam Ice Cream” cookie from Crumbl now through June 28. Plus, Crumbl is doing an Instagram giveaway for Boone superfans: Two winners will be selected to win a pair of tickets for Benson Boone’s closing night show in Salt Lake City, Utah, free airfare, hotel accommodations, a signed copy of Boone’s new album, American Heart, and exclusive Crumbl merch. The giveaway closes on June 26 and winners will be annoucned the following day. How mystical, how magical.