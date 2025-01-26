“Beautiful Things” singer Benson Boone and TikTok star Maggie Thurmon are absolutely adorbs. Ever since the couple started dating, Thurman has seemed to play a large role in Boone’s romantic songwriting, including in his track “Pretty Slowly” where he sings, “There’s still two lovers so who the hell are we when I look at you and you look at me.” He’s described the song as being about an invisible string that brings you to the one you’re destined to be with. Clearly the Grammy-nominated singer is deeply smitten with Thurmon. His soft love and yearning for her is clear through his song-writing. But when did the invisible string bring these two together?

The exact time that Boone and Thurman began dating is unclear. On February 14, 2024, Boone said that his song “Beautiful Things” was inspired by a new romance. In this song, he sings about not wanting to lose the people that he deeply cares about. Boone openly spoke about how his new relationship was the first time he ever felt terrified to lose someone. At the time, he didn’t say who he was dating, but I’m going to guess it was Thurmon and that they had such a special connection that it inspired the singer to write the heartwarming ballad, which is now his most famous song.

March 2024

A month later, Boone was spotted publicly with Thurmon for the first time. The couple appeared in matching white outfits at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

June/ July 2024

Boone and Thurmon became Instagram official in June 2024. At the time, Thurmon posted a photo dump, which included a video of her and Boone holding hands. Boone commented on that same post, writing, “The first pic…wow. Perfect.”

Since then, the couple has been very outwardly supportive of each other’s careers.

Thurmon showed support for her bf in July 2024 at the Twisters movie premiere. The movie featured Boone’s song “Death, Wish, Love.” Boone wore denim blue jeans while Thurmon wore a denim dress, a cute and subtle way to match for the big event.

September 2024

The starry-eyed couple turned heads on Sept. 11 at the MTV Music Awards. Boone won Best Alternative Video for “Beautiful Things” — his first award. On the red carpet, Boone and Thurmon slayed in coordinated black outfits and shared a passionate kiss, making their fiery romance clear as day.

From matching outfits and syrupy love songs to public smooches, the intensity of Boone and Thurmon’s relationship is undeniable. Clearly, the couple highly values each other and seem to have a lot of fun in their relationship, as seen through their goofy TikToks. As Boone continues to release more music, fans will likely receive more swoon-worthy content about how in love the two are.