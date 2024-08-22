While some people force themselves to wait until at least Sept. 1 to start getting into all things fall, I am not one of those people. As soon as it hits August, fall is already on my mind. Apart from the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, one thing I look forward to the most is when Bath & Body Works changes gears from its summer stock to its fall scents and products. My university’s campus is right next to a mall (so dangerous, I know) and once I’m back at school, that means I am also back at the mall, sniffing all the fall candles. So, when I heard the Bath & Body Works X Stranger Things Part 2 release was coming, I was sat.

The first part of this collaboration launched on July 18 and featured four new scents: Eleven’s Waffles, Steve’s Scoops, Hopper’s Coffee, and Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza. At the time, there was speculation of a second drop, since the Bath & Body Works Instagram post called the drop “Chapter One.” And now that the second drop is official, I’m here to give you all the deets on the new items in this lineup, which officially hit shelves on Aug. 22.

The Scents

Bath & Body Works and Stranger Things fans are getting three new fragrances in this collection: The Demogorgon, The Upside Down, and Eddie’s Leather Jacket.

The Upside Down

According to Bath & Body Works’s website, The Upside Down will feature notes of mossy stone, smoky birch tree, and eerie fog. For my girlies who like earthy and woodsy scents, this one’s for you. This scent is available as a three-wick candle, single-wick candle, hand soap, hand sanitizer, and wallflower fragrance bulb.

The Demogorgon

This scent sounds so good to me, with notes of black orchid petals, spicy cedarwood, and dark patchouli. For my moody and night time scent girls, this one is available as a three-wick candle and foaming hand soap.

Eddie’s Leather Jacket

The fan-favorite character from Season 4 is making a comeback in candle format. If you ever wondered what Eddie Munson smelled like, Bath & Body Works is here to tell you: black leather, soft musk, and smoked suede. This one is also available as a three-wick candle and foaming hand soap.

More Products

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works Three-Wick Candle Holder This launch comes with two spooky candle holders, “Light Up Vines,” and “Light Up the Upside Down.” Both are super spooky and super cute, and hit the mark of the Stranger Things vibe perfectly. See on Bath & Body Works

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works PocketBac Holder There are three new PocketBac holders with this launch: a Stranger Things Christmas light-themed holder, a demogorgon depiction, and one that looks like a cassette and plays the show’s theme song. See on Bath & Body Works