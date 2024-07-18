Enter The Upside Down With These Bath & Body Works ‘Stranger Things’ Candles

Fans of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things have been patiently awaiting for the fifth and final season of the show for what feels like forever. It really has been a long time, as Season 4 ended in 2022, and there still isn’t a definitive premiere date for Season 5, which is about halfway through filming as of July 18. But in some good news out of Hawkins, fans don’t necessarily have to wait to get a new taste (or, rather, smell) of Stranger Things right now: Bath & Body Works officially announced a collaboration with Stranger Things with a new collection of limited edition candles!

Fans started getting suspicious that something was up in mid-July, when Bath & Body Works started making posts that were very clearly related to Stranger Things, with imagery like coffee being poured on a cop’s desk and ice cream being scooped in front of a familiar-looking background. If the videos didn’t make it clear this had something to do with everyone’s favorite retro, coming-of-age horror-comedy series, the official Stranger Things Instagram account commented on one of the posts, “our friends at BB&W do not tell lies…”

After multiple days of teasing the collab, on July 17, Bath & Body Works finally announced the Bath & Body Works x Stranger Things candles.

The limited-edition three-wick candles officially hit shelves on July 18, in stores and online. The candles are available while supplies last, so it’s essentially a first come, first serve situation. So, if you like what you see, you’d better act quickly before they sell out!

The candles come in four scents, as teased in Bath & Body Works’ earlier Instagram posts. They are: Eleven’s Waffles, Steve’s Scoops, Hopper’s Coffee, and Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza. You can pick your scent based on your favorite character, what sounds the most enticing to you — or, you can buy them all to get the full Stranger Things experience.

As of now, Bath & Body Works is only releasing these candles for the collaboration. However, in the beginning of the video announcing the drop, words flash on the screen saying, “Chapter One,” which has some fans speculating that more Stranger Things items could be coming to Bath & Body Works in the near future. One commenter wrote on the company’s Instagram post, “Says Chapter 1, probably multiple drops of different items,” to which the store replied, “Find out soon!”