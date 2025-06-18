Juneteenth, celebrated every year on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It’s a holiday rooted in delayed liberation, hard-earned resilience, and the ongoing fight for racial justice. And while there are countless ways to honor Juneteenth, one of the most powerful is by listening — really listening — to Black voices, stories, and experiences.

Whether you’re heading to a local celebration, resting at home, or just looking for a way to reflect more deeply this year, audiobooks are an incredible way to engage with the history, culture, and joy of Black communities. From urgent historical nonfiction to unforgettable memoirs and coming-of-age novels, this Juneteenth audiobook roundup includes titles that are not only educational, but deeply moving — and often uplifting. They’re the kind of stories you’ll want to sit with long after the final chapter.

So, if you’re not sure where to start, or just want to add a few more titles to your TBR (or TB-listen), I’ve got you. These 12 audiobooks are perfect for honoring Juneteenth — and for reminding yourself why these stories matter every day of the year.

Wake by Rebecca Hall

The graphic novel Wake, written by Dr. Rebecca Hall and illustrated by Hugo Martínez, tells the story of women who planned and led revolts during the Middle Passage, who history often chooses to forget. Dr. Hall offers a powerful deep dive into the history of the transatlantic slave trade, drawing from forensic evidence, slave ship captain’s logs, and a wide range of historical records to piece together the untold stories of the enslaved. She weaves in her personal journey, exploring how the history of slavery continues to shape her present.

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

Clint Smith’s work of nonfiction takes readers on a journey through how slavery is imprinted into American history. How the Word Is Passed is a New York Times bestseller that explores the untold stories behind places you might drive by every day — from plantations to city streets — without ever knowing their true history.

The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones

Written by Nikole Hannah-Jones, an American journalist, in 2019, The 1619 Project is an anthology of essays and poetry that explore the legacy and history of slavery. It recounts the story of the first slave ship to come to America in 1619, describing it as America’s original sin. The work connects the past to the present, tying in how the consequences of slavery didn’t end in 1865 — they continue to define the structures we live within today.

Crossing Ebenezer Creek by Tonya Bolden

Award-winning author Tonya Bolden brings history to life in Crossing Ebenezer, a historical fiction novel that centers on the devastating events of the 1864 Massacre at Ebenezer Creek. The Massacre at Ebenezer Creek was a tragic 1864 incident during the Civil War in which hundreds of newly freed Black people were abandoned by Union troops and left to drown while fleeing Confederate forces. The story follows Mariah and Caleb, who dream of a future where their true love prevails, even as they navigate the brutal realities of their world.

The Deep by Rivers Solomon

Inspired by the song ‘We Are In The Future’ by the rap group Clipping, The Deep by award-winning author Rivers Solomon tells the story of Yetu, the memory-keeper for a community of water-dwelling descendants of African slave women thrown overboard during the Middle Passage. Tasked with holding generations of pain and history, Yetu escapes to the surface in search of relief — and instead uncovers a deeper understanding of identity, ancestry, and what it truly means to survive.

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib

Written by Hanif Abdurraqib, A Little Devil in America is a collection of essays that explore the role of Black performance in shaping American culture. From music and television to everyday rituals, Abdurraqib reflects on the artists and moments that have left a lasting imprint, while still incorporating stories of love, grief, and memory. Through his observations and lyrical writing, the work offers a powerful meditation on how performance becomes both survival and expression.

James by Percival Everett

Written by acclaimed author Percival Everett, James is a reimagining of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn told from the perspective of Jim, the enslaved man at the heart of the story. As Jim escapes a brutal future and journeys down the Mississippi River, the novel sheds new light on his voice. Both sharp and soulful, the book reframes a classic American tale through a lens of resistance, survival, and self-determination. The novel is set to be adapted into a feature film produced by Steven Spielberg.

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

In a dystopian twist on modern incarceration, Chain-Gang All-Stars drops readers into a for-profit prison system where inmates fight to the death for a shot at freedom. At the heart of it are Thurwar and Staxxx, teammates, lovers, and stars of the CAPE program — a gladiator-style spectacle that turns punishment into entertainment. Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s novel exposes the brutal intersections of capitalism, racism, and mass incarceration in America.

My Soul Looks Back by Jessica B. Harris

Set in 1970s New York City, My Soul Looks Back is Jessica B. Harris’s memoir of life, love, and friendship among some of the most iconic Black writers and thinkers of the 20th century. From evenings spent with James Baldwin and Maya Angelou to her own work at Essence magazine, Harris reflects on a time of deep intellectual connection and creative brilliance.

Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman, the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history, uses her voice to reflect and mourn in Call Us What We Carry. This poetry collection captures the weight of collective grief — from the pandemic to the echoes of American history — and transforms it. Through her lyrics, Gorman explores identity, language, and resilience.

If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk tells the story of Tish and Fonny, a young couple whose future is upended when Fonny is falsely accused of a crime. As Tish fights for Fonny’s freedom while carrying their child, Baldwin explores the deep emotional toll of injustice, love, and resilience. Decades after its release, the novel was adapted into a critically acclaimed film by Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of Moonlight, bringing Baldwin’s timeless vision to a new generation.

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad follows Cora, a young girl who escapes slavery on a Georgia plantation and sets out on a dangerous journey to freedom. In Whitehead’s version, the Underground Railroad isn’t just a network — it’s an actual train running beneath the South. As Cora moves from state to state, she uncovers new forms of oppression and learns just how far the system will go to keep her from being free. It’s a powerful, imaginative take on American history that’s both deeply personal and painfully relevant.