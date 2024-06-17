Juneteenth is almost here, which means that it’s time to start curating the perfect playlist to enjoy at your next cookout or celebration!

The national holiday observes the commemoration of the end of slavery of all enslaved people on June 19, 1865. Although it was made a federal holiday back in 2021, this day has been celebrated by Black individuals long before its federal observation.

This Juneteenth, we’re starting it off strong by putting together a list of songs by Black artists like Beyonce, Kenrick Lamar, Teyana Taylor, and more that we can turn up to while celebrating Black power, beauty, and joy.

“My Power”- Beyoncé

Queen B is always showing off her Black Girl Magic, but she really encapsulates it with her song “My Power.” Throughout the track, Beyoncé embraces embodying the strength and beauty she has as a Black woman and is unapologetic about where she comes from.

In all, it exudes Black femme power at its finest.

“Brown Skin Girl”- Beyoncé

Just like “My Power,” Beyoncé shows off her Black joy with “Brown Skin Girl,” a song whose message is for Black women to love their brown skin just the way it is.

“Land of the Free”- Joey Bada$$

With Black power comes recognizing adversity and coming together as a community to support one another through hardships. It also means identifying problems that affect the community so that they can be overcome.

Conscious rapper Joey Bada$$ discusses this in his song “Land of the Free.” As he raps about the realities of living in America as a Black man, he also encourages listeners to be leaders for the sake of changing the world.

“DNA”- Kendrick Lamar

“DNA” by Kendrick Lamar is an ego booster that features lyrics folks at the cookout will be bopping their heads to.

“Don’t Touch My Hair”- Solange

Solange’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” is the anthem that symbolizes the special relationship Black men and women have with their beautiful tresses, whether it’s long, short, kinky, curly, or locked!

Solange sings, “You know this hair is my sh*t/ rolled the rod, I gave it time/ But this hair is mine,” and I totally felt that.

“VRY BLK”- Jamila Woods ft. Noname

R&B and soul artist Jamila Woods sings “VRY BLK,” an unapologetic song about embracing Black identity, supporting the act of unity, and protecting one another as a community.

“Peng Black Girls”- ENNY ft. Jorja Smith

This song is for the beautiful Black girls to feel confident in themselves, no matter where they come from or how they look. Despite the adversity Black women often face, “Peng Black Girls” by ENNY affirms that everything will be okay, as she recognizes the blueprint that Black culture cultivates for its people —and eventually becomes a part of pop culture.

Jorja Smith calls for a more diverse representation of Black women in media as she sings, “These Black girls need to be in the shows/ Be on the runways/ Not just mood boards.” Honestly, I couldn’t agree more.

“Woman”- Little Simz

If you want to listen to a song that celebrates Black women across the diaspora — from the islands to the Nile and the United States — “Woman” by Little Simz is the song to jam out to for this Juneteenth.

In it, Little Simz sings, “Woman to woman I just wanna see you glow.” Same!

“We Got Love”- Teyana Taylor ft. Lauryn Hill

Feel all the love on Juneteenth with Teyana Taylor’s “We Got Love,” which is about exuding Black love in its purest form.

Taylor affirms love around her family as she sings, “I live in abundance, love is the new money.” There is nothing better than receiving and reciprocating love within one’s own community.

“Black Qualls”- Thundercat

“Black Qualls” by Thundercat is a groovy, yet lyrically conscious song about freely living life and breaking free from societal expectations.

With a playlist like this, your family and friends will surely be bringing in Juneteenth jamming out to songs that convey the message of spreading love, awareness, and joy amongst our community.