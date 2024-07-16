Here Are The Real Differences Between Associate Degrees & Diploma Programs

If you’re thinking about your next steps after high school and don’t feel a strong pull toward the “traditional” going-away-to-college path, you’re not alone. While many high school students decide to pursue a four-year bachelor’s degree, this is far from the only path toward higher education. Whether you want to pursue a career field that doesn’t require a bachelor’s degree, aren’t able to factor a bachelor’s degree into your budget, or simply decide a four-year college experience just isn’t for you, I promise you, there is no need to stress — you still have options for furthering your knowledge and qualifications.

Two common post-high school paths people tend to gravitate to are earning an associate degree or earning a diploma in their field of choice. Both of these options are quicker than a bachelor’s degree and can open up the doors to many different occupations. And while the two terms, degree and diploma, can be often used interchangeably, there are actually differences between the two that are worth noting. So, what’s the difference between an associate degree and a diploma, and which one is the right option for you? Here is some key info to help you make that decision for yourself.

What’s an associate degree?

An associate degree is a degree program that usually takes two years to complete. It includes some general core classes such as liberal arts and humanities, along with the classes you need for your selected program. Just like other degree programs like bachelor’s and master’s, there are different types of associate degrees, including associate of arts (AA), associate of science (AS), associate of applied science (AAS), and more.

An associate degree can be earned at a community college in two years. From there, some students choose to transfer to a four-year university to spend two more years to earn their bachelor’s. However, others move on from their associate degree program right into the workforce.

What’s a diploma program?

A diploma program can take anywhere from about 6 to 18 months to complete. It usually focuses more on the classes for specific fields, and specifically prepares you for the job you are earning your diploma in. You can obtain a diploma for anything from electrician training, to software development, to cosmetology.

How to choose between An Associate Degree Vs Diploma Program

One thing to consider is that a diploma takes a shorter amount of time to complete, so if you are looking to work asap, then this option may be better for you. Some examples of job titles in which diplomas are more common than associate degrees are medical and dental assistants. According to Concorde Career Colleges, 65% of all medical assistants hold diplomas, while 18% have associate degrees; similarly, 63% of all dental assistants hold diplomas while 12% have associate degrees.

However, keep in mind that if you choose a diploma program, will not be leaving with a college degree. An associate degree program may be better for someone who wants to be eligible for supervisor positions down the road. It’s also the choice you’ll need to make if an associate degree is the minimum requirement for a role.

All in all, if you;re entering a field and you have the choice between a diploma and an associate degree, it’s best to weigh your options carefully based on your ultimate career goals.