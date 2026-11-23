The holiday season is officially here, and while it may be tempting to spend the next few weeks checking gifts off your shopping list, it’s also a great time to think about giving back. With holiday shopping, decorating, and planning celebrations, it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the season. But for many families, the holidays can also bring added financial stress, making it difficult to afford gifts and other seasonal necessities.

If you’re looking for a way to make a difference in your community this year, participating in an Angel Tree program is a great place to start. These holiday initiatives give people a chance to support those who might otherwise go without a gift during the holidays.

If you’ve spotted an Angel Tree at your local mall or grocery store, or watched massive Angel Tree TikTok hauls, you might be wondering how it all works and how to get involved. Luckily, the Angel Tree program is pretty easy to get involved in, no matter how much you’re able to contribute. Whether you’re hoping to start a new holiday tradition, find a meaningful way to volunteer, or simply spread a little extra cheer this December, here’s everything you need to know about finding an Angel Tree and getting involved this holiday season.

What Is An Angel Tree?

The Angel Tree program, run through the Salvation Army, is a holiday giving initiative that helps provide Christmas gifts to children, teens, and senior citizens experiencing financial hardship. The program connects individuals and families who may otherwise struggle to afford holiday gifts with community members willing to help. The program aims to make the holidays a little brighter for families experiencing financial hardship by ensuring children, teens, and seniors have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

The program works by placing tags on a Christmas tree at participating locations. Each tag includes information about the recipient, such as their age, clothing size, and gift requests. Donors take a tag from the tree, shop for the items listed, and drop off the unwrapped gifts to a designated drop-off location by the program’s deadline. The Salvation Army then collects the gifts and organizes them before families pick them up for gifting.

How To Get Involved In The Angel Tree Program

Through its partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club, the Salvation Army makes it easy to find an Angel. If you prefer shopping in person, you can visit a participating Walmart or Sam’s Club location and select a gift tag from the Angel Tree display. If you’re unsure if your local store has a tree, use The Salvation Army’s website to find one closest to you.

If you’d rather shop from home, you can also participate online through Walmart’s Spark Good Registry. Start by entering your zip code into the website’s map and locating a Salvation Army near you. From there, you can browse the registry for requested gifts for children in the community, add gifts to your Walmart cart, and have purchases shipped directly to the local Salvation Army for distribution.

How Much Does It Cost To Participate?

There is no minimum amount of money that must be spent on an Angel, and costs vary depending on the recipient’s age and wish list. Some local chapters tell participants to spend around $25, while others encourage $100 per Angel. The nice thing is that you don’t have to cover an Angel Tree tag alone; you can get friends, family members, and coworkers involved in the fun if fulfilling an entire wishlist alone is too big of a financial commitment.

There are also ways to support the program without shopping for gifts yourself. The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to help prepare and distribute gifts to families.

How To Find Angel Tree Alternatives

If you can’t find an Angel Tree near you, there are still plenty of ways to get involved and support families in your community. While the Salvation Army’s program is the most widely recognized and easiest to find, local organizations and nonprofits also host similar gift drives, giving trees, and adopt-a-family programs. A good place to start is by searching online for local holiday gift drives, or programs in your area by looking up your city or zip code. Another great program to look at is Toys for Tots, which partners with local communities to collect and distribute toys to children in need.

