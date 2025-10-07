The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you need something to look forward to as you’re studying for midterms during the next couple of weeks, then the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days might be for you. To me, the light in the dark tunnel of textbooks and long hours at the library is having an excuse to shop for good deals. There are so many different items to shop for on Prime Big Deal Days — and for college students, home is one of the most exciting categories.

If you’re a Prime member, you probably already know how nice it is to have new home items delivered right to your dorm or off-campus housing without having to leave your study station for very long. For Prime Day, you can have this luxury and save a bunch of money all at the same time. That way, you can spend less time shopping around and more time studying.

Prime Day is coming around at a great time for many students — and no, not just because of the aforementioned finals season. Most students have lived in their homes for at least a couple months by now, which means you probably have all your necessities sorted. But at this point in the semester, you’ve also probably figured out all the things you don’t have, from the big-ticket items you were holding off on purchasing to the little details that will add that extra flair.

So, here’s a list of Amazon Prime Day home deals for October 2025, and get ready to turn your space into a home you’re excited to live in.

DUMOS DUMOS Office Chair ($60) This desk chair is super cute for the minimalist aesthetic. It also comes in several different colors to match whatever vibe you have going. See On Amazon

Fab Totes Fab Totes 6-Pack Containers ($18) If you’re a college student, you know how crucial it is to have good storage options. This set is both compact and cute. See On Amazon

Tineco Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($270) This vacuum is perfect for those who clean as a form of procrastination. What, just me? Jokes aside, this vacuum is lightweight, and also doubles as a mop. It’s on the pricey side, but it’s also super discounted, so it’s basically a steal! See On Amazon

Seenlast Seenlast Candle Warmer Lamp ($22) If you like the ambiance and scent of candles but don’t want to deal with the open flame, a candle warmer is a great alternative. See On Amazon

Ring Ring Battery Doorbell ($50) This is a great item to get if you’ve moved off campus and want to have a little extra security and comfort. This Ring doorbell has live video, motion detection, and two-way-talk features. See On Amazon

Epson Epson Home Printer ($180) Even though most of my college classes do everything online these days, you’d be surprised how often you actually wish you had a printer and didn’t have to go all the way to the campus library to print something. See On Amazon

Hatch Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock ($140) Waking up for your dreaded 8 a.m. might be a lot easier if you have a sleep-optimized alarm clock on your side. See On Amazon

Smirly Smirly Charcuterie Board Set ($34) Play hostess with the most-ess with this charcuterie board set that will make you look like you have it all together. See On Amazon

Bissell BISSELL Steam Mop ($100) If you’re someone who wants to embark on a deep clean spree, then a steam mop just might be the item for you. See On Amazon

Stnd SNTD Dish Drying Rack ($39) Stop stacking your clean plates on your countertops and get a proper drying rack. It’s time, babe. See On Amazon

Auelife Auelife Fall Candle Set ($23) Nothing says “fall” quite like a candle set — and this one includes quintessential autumnal scents including cinnamon and pumpkin, autumn wreath, apple pie, and harvest season. See On Amazon

DUMOS DUMOS Countertop Ice Maker ($50) Save yourself the time of constantly refilling the ice tray and become the roommate of the year with this countertop ice maker. See On Amazon