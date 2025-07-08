The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Attention, shoppers: Prime Day is here! In 2025, Amazon’s Prime Day takes place starting on Tuesday, July 8, and running through Friday, July 11. If you are an avid Amazon customer, then you probably already know that Prime Day is the time when you can expect mega discounts on all kinds of clothes, decor, random trinkets, and more. TBH, you can expect price drops on pretty much anything under the sun, but one category you can potentially save the most amount of money on is technology.

In our digital world, tech is increasingly becoming more and more important to our everyday lives. There is a tech product for pretty much any purpose you could think of. As students, we use tech in many different ways to make our lives easier — whether it be for school work, entertainment, personal use, and so forth.

Now, I know it may still feel a bit early to be thinking about back-to-school shopping, but if you’re a student who is looking to start the new year fresh with some newly updated tech items, then you might as well make use of the epic savings you could get from Amazon this week. Plus, when I say tech for college, I don’t just mean phones, laptops, and tablets. There is *so much* under the tech umbrella that you may not even realize.

So, without further ado, here are Amazon Prime Day deals on college tech that could save you loads of cash on back-to-school shopping this season.

Amazon Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer This Epson printer is conveniently sized so you can fit it on a desk in your dorm room, and it’s wireless. The printer operates cartridge-free, instead using ink bottles, which helps reduce the amount of cartridge waste that would end up in landfills (so, in turn, better for the environment), and allows you to save 90% given it’s equivalent to 80 individual cartridges. Original Price $230, Sale Price $180 See On Amazon

Amazon iWALK Portable Charger As a college student, it’s crucial that you always have access to a phone in the event of an emergency — or, you know, just to keep up with your friend group’s shenanigans. With the iWalk Portable Charger, you won’t have to worry about running out of power when your phone battery is running low. It’s small in size and the LED digital display allows you to always see how much power your portable charger has. Plus, it’s compatible with numerous phone models and comes in multiple different colors. Original Price $40, Sale Price $20 See On Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo 4 – Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones

The Beats Solo 4 Headphones are great to have for listening to music while studying or streaming a podcast while strolling across campus. They come in multiple colors — including a cute cloud pink — and they have a battery life of up to 50 hours, so you won’t have to worry about constantly needing to recharge. Original Price $200, Sale Price $98 See On Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K If you don’t want to miss the newest episode of your favorite shows, then you need the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This is the newest model that comes with AI-powered Fire TV Search, has access to over 300,000 free movies and TV shows through ad-supported streaming apps, includes the Alexa Voice Remote, and more. It’s a stick small in size but mighty in its capabilities that will have you entertained all semester-long. Original Price $50, Sale Price $25 See On Amazon

Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell The Ring Battery Doorbell is ideal for students living in off-campus housing. It provides an extra layer of safety and security as it comes with head-to-toe video so you can see who is at your door (without having to get up and physically answer the door) and communicate with whoever is on camera in real time. You can also receive alerts on your phone when motion is detected. Original Price $100, Sale Price $50 See On Amazon

Amazon TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender With the amount of time you’ll spend on your devices, whether for academic or personal use, one thing that is critical is making sure you have a good Wi-Fi connection. This is where the TP-Link WiFi Extender comes in. It’s important to note that it doesn’t increase the speed of your connection, but rather it expands the range, working with your router to improve your coverage. With two adjustable external antennas, the TP-Link maximizes your coverage for up to 1600 sq. ft and eliminates dead zones for up to 32 devices. Great for those spacious shared apartments! Original Price $30, Sale Price $20 See On Amazon

Amazon 4K Digital Camera for Photography

A digital camera will become your best friend in college. You can use it to take photos and videos of different events you attend, including sorority recruitments, parties, club meetings, and more. This camera comes in a cute light pink, has a 180° flip screen, and is not only great for pictures and videos but it also functions as a webcam. Original Price $80, Sale Price $57 See On Amazon

Amazon Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive, 256GB A place to hold your most important files is definitely something worth investing in. This Samsung flash drive holds 256GB of storage and comes in a deep royal blue color with a sleek, almost sparkly design. While you can store your files digitally in places like the cloud or OneDrive, all it takes is one glitch or a moment with no internet connection for something to go wrong. And trust me, you don’t want to submit an assignment late, or even worse, lose that final project or 10-page paper. The more places your assignments are saved, the better (IYKYK). Original Price $35, Sale Price $23 See On Amazon

Amazon JBL Go 3 – Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker A portable mini bluetooth speaker is essential for any group get-together. They come in handy whether it’s for hanging out on the lawn or pre-gaming in your dorm. This one from JBL packs a punch with its bass, and the Go 3 provides five hours of playtime before needing a charge. It’s wireless, too, so all you need is Bluetooth to connect the speaker to your phone or other Bluetooth enabled-device. Original Price $40, Sale Price $28 See On Amazon

Amazon Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Wall Planner Digital Calendar & Chore Chart If you want a new school tool that will visually help you stay organized, the Skylight Calendar is the way to go. It’s one of the pricer items on this list, but it’s worth it in the long run. The digital calendar allows you to customize and plan out all of your events. You can use it to help with your daily routine, map out your class schedule, and you can even use it to help organize everyday mundane tasks like household chores, grocery shopping, or meal prepping. The device has a 15-inch touchscreen, is compatible to sync to existing calendars you have on certain platforms, and has an app where you can always be connected to it — even if you aren’t physically by your Skylight calendar. To help combat the cost, consider splitting it with roommates. Original Price $320, Sale Price $270 See On Amazon

Amazon Lenovo Tab M11 If you want a tablet for school, the Lenovo Tab M11 is an affordable option compared to others on the market. It has an 11-inch screen and comes with a stylus, which is suitable for any notetaking or drawing needs. With vibrant visuals and 64GB of SSD storage, the tablet also provides 10 hours of battery life. Plus, it’s thin and lightweight, making it easy to put in your bag and carry across campus to class. Original Price $174, Sale Price $150 See On Amazon

Amazon Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Call me old school, but sometimes I prefer to use an actual mouse versus the trackpad that comes on most laptops. It can be handy in many situations, particularly for gaming or graphic design, when you need accuracy and control. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse comes in numerous colors, has a long battery life of 250 hours, and even contains built-in storage for the included USB wireless receiver. Original Price $50, Sale Price $30 See On Amazon