Remi Bader’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Fashion, Beauty, & Lifestyle Must-Haves

Remi Bader is keeping it calm this holiday season. “It’s the first year in so long that we just don’t really have plans,” she tells Her Campus. The content creator, model, and fashion inclusivity and mental health advocate knows a thing or two about busy schedules, which means she also knows when to take a break. “I usually go home with my family and with my home friends… get out of New York City and go to Long Island for the holidays,” Bader says. While her plans this year are still up in the air, one thing’s for certain: “I’ve always been a holiday girl, from Halloween to Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah — all of it.”
The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, and showing how grateful we are to our loved ones with thoughtful gifts. Working with brands like Revolve, Victoria’s Secret, and Sam’s Club, Bader is well-versed on the latest trends, which makes her one of the best people to go to for holiday gifting inspo. We spoke to Bader about some of her favorite lifestyle, fashion, and beauty gift ideas, and some of her recs might even make it on to your own personal wishlist! This season, gift your perpetually-stressed-out bestie a nourishing lip mask, or set yourself up for cozy nights in this winter with your new favorite sweats. Bader’s top holiday gifts work great to spice up any gift exchange, or to treat yourself to this holiday season. With these Remi-approved holiday gift ideas, there’s no need to stress over holiday shopping this year.
- Tower 28 LipSoftie Lip Treatment in Dulce de Leche ($16)
This lip mask is from Bader’s collab with Tower 28 earlier this fall. “I wanted to do something with Tower 28 because I love Tower 28 so much, but also, I’m very heavily involved in the mental health space and care so much about that” Bader says.
- Tower 28 OneLiner Lip Liner in Work of Art ($15)
This lip liner might be your holy grail for gifting this year. “I’ve already [gifted] the lip kit to some family and friends,” Bader says. “I love to gift leftover products, and I’m donating a lot of products this year.”
- ESARORA Ice Roller ($19)
An essential part of Bader’s self-care? “A face roller,” she says.”I’m a big believer in that you have to put yourself first and do things for you… right now, I’m really focusing on prioritizing my sleep and taking care of my skin.”
- YSL All hours Hyper Finish 24 Hour Multi-Use Natural Matte Powder ($65)
Bader loves this powder because it “blends all of your makeup together when you use it,” she says.
- One/Size On ‘Till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray ($32)
Bader says, “A good [gift] is setting spray. If you’re a sweaty person like me, it’s just the best thing ever. It fully locks in your makeup.” Bader’s fave from One/Size also won two Her Campus College Beauty Awards this year.
- Edited by Remi Fleece Cargo Pants ($20) & Hoodie ($20)
Find your fave holiday outfit with Bader’s new collection with Sam’s Club, Edited by Remi. “The lounge sets are great for [winter],” Bader says. “The gray and the off-white sweatpants and sweatshirt are a really great gift. And everything’s under $30.”
- Fangirl by Remi Clip on Phone Fan & Selfie Ring Light ($25)
“I use my Fangirl by Remi anywhere, and I think that’s an amazing holiday gift,” Bader says. “I was at an event the other night and I did not turn off my fan. It doesn’t matter what season it is for me — I feel like it’s especially useful in the winter because people turn the heat on.”
- Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies ($4)
Bader says, “I have a million bags of Milano cookies… those are great all year round. But totally for the holidays too — they just had a pumpkin spice one for the fall. My family favorite is the double dark chocolate one.” One hack Bader has for leveling up the snack? “Putting the Milano cookie in the freezer. That’s the best way to eat it.”
- Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker ($158)
And there’s one thing on Bader’s wishlist, too: “I want a slow cooker. I have been saying I want one for so long and just haven’t gotten one, but all my feed has been coming up as slow cooker, one pot recipes and I want to make all of them.”