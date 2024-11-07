Remi Bader’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Fashion, Beauty, & Lifestyle Must-Haves

Remi Bader is keeping it calm this holiday season. “It’s the first year in so long that we just don’t really have plans,” she tells Her Campus. The content creator, model, and fashion inclusivity and mental health advocate knows a thing or two about busy schedules, which means she also knows when to take a break. “I usually go home with my family and with my home friends… get out of New York City and go to Long Island for the holidays,” Bader says. While her plans this year are still up in the air, one thing’s for certain: “I’ve always been a holiday girl, from Halloween to Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah — all of it.”

The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, and showing how grateful we are to our loved ones with thoughtful gifts. Working with brands like Revolve, Victoria’s Secret, and Sam’s Club, Bader is well-versed on the latest trends, which makes her one of the best people to go to for holiday gifting inspo. We spoke to Bader about some of her favorite lifestyle, fashion, and beauty gift ideas, and some of her recs might even make it on to your own personal wishlist! This season, gift your perpetually-stressed-out bestie a nourishing lip mask, or set yourself up for cozy nights in this winter with your new favorite sweats. Bader’s top holiday gifts work great to spice up any gift exchange, or to treat yourself to this holiday season. With these Remi-approved holiday gift ideas, there’s no need to stress over holiday shopping this year.