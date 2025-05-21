If you have ever fantasized about escaping to Ireland after reading Normal People or the Boys of Tommen series, you’re not alone — and now that dream might cost you less than your next Starbucks order. For just $6.70, you could win a fully furnished two-bedroom cottage on 1.75 acres in County Leitrim, Ireland, thanks to an international raffle hosted by a woman looking to sell her home.

According to the New York Times Imelda Collins, 52, is a public health worker in Ireland who decided to think of an out-of-the-box solution to sell her house, using a platform called Raffall, which has hosted over 44,000 prize competitions since 2015. Inspired by a past raffle host who raffled off her Dublin apartment to move to Paris, Collins decided she’d do the same, planning to move to Italy (where her husband lives). She spent months researching the platform, verifying the legality of it all, and even reaching out to past raffle hosts. Now, her listing is live on the site.

The cozy countryside home comes fully furnished, fully renovated, and surrounded by gardens, trees, and meadows that make it look like it came straight out of a Studio Ghibli film.

To enter the raffle, you have to buy a ticket, which costs £5, or about $6.70, and answer a simple question: “Which color is associated with Ireland?” (Spoiler alert: It’s green.) Ticket sales close on May 22, 2025, at 5 a.m. EST.

@winahousenearsligo Welcome to my page for your chance to win your dream home. 🏡 This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win my Stunning home, situated on 1.75 acres in magnificent County Leitrim, Ireland, only a short 15 drive from Sligo city!. The current housing crisis in Ireland makes it extremely difficult to buy or rent, so this is an incredible opportunity to own your own home. NO MORTGAGE, NO RENT, NO LEGAL FEES and NO STAMP DUTY. 😁 Enter now using the link in our bio. #winahousenearsligo #sligo #leitrim #home #house #countryside #irishcountryside #raffle #dreamhome #winahome #winadreamhome ♬ original sound – winahousenearsligo

So what’s the catch? There isn’t one. If Collins reaches her goal of 150,000 tickets sold, the winner gets the entire property, with not only the furniture, but also the legal fees and stamp duty all paid for. If she doesn’t meet that, the winner will receive 50% of the ticket revenue instead, and Collins gets to keep the house. She also announced she will be donating a portion of the money to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Collins believes her total investment in the home is around $313,000, but if she can hit her ticket goal, then she hopes to walk away with $436,000.

So if you are craving for a fresh start, or you just want to say you tried to win a house through a raffle, this might be the best $7 gamble you’ll ever make.